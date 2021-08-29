Cancel
Ilya Ivashka defeats Mikael Ymer for first ATP title

raleighnews.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIlya Ivashka of Belarus defeated Mikael Ymer in straight sets to claim the Winston-Salem Open on Saturday and secure his first ATP Tour title. Ivashka dispatched the Swede in 56 minutes, 6-0, 6-2, becoming the eighth first-time winner on Tour this season. He's also the first Belarusian to win since Max Mirnyi in 2003.

