Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

J.K. Dobbins injury: Why the Ravens would be in good hands with Gus Edwards

By Kevin Oestreicher
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MVDgl_0bg9JLtu00

The Baltimore Ravens are awaiting injury news on running back J.K. Dobbins, who suffered a nasty looking knee injury in the team’s 37-3 preseason win over the Washington Football Team. The second-year player was hit low after catching a screen pass, immediatly grabbing for his knee once he went down.

If Dobbins misses any time on the field, it’s a big blow to Baltimore’s offense. Many are expecting him to break out in 2021, and a player of Dobbins’ caliber makes the Ravens’ a better team. However, not all is lost even if the former Ohio State University star is sidelined. In fact, they are in rather good hands with fellow running back Gus Edwards.

Although the team would miss Dobbins and his balance, agility, cut back ability and power, Edwards is a well-rounded runner who has improved in each of his first three seasons at the NFL level. Widely regarded as a pure north-south runner out of the Rutgers University, he has added a plethora of different things to his skill set, including cut back ability, improved vision, receiving skills and much more.

Edwards is also a beacon of consistency, never averaging below five yards per carry in each of his first three seasons as a professional. He almost never loses yardage, and is as reliable as they come in short yardage situations. He is also now versatile enough to pick up some of what Dobbins would leave if he is forced to miss time with an injury.

Aside from Edwards, Baltimore also has breakout running back Ty’Son Williams waiting in the wings, as well as Nate McCrary and even Justice Hill. The Ravens have had an extremely deep running back room for years, and although their depth would be tested without Dobbins, Edwards and company is a great backup plan to have, especially considering Edwards is expected to have a major role in Baltimore’s offense regardless of if Dobbins is out for an extended period or not.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

32K+
Followers
65K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gus Edwards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State University#American Football#The Rutgers University#Dobbins Edwards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLsaturdaytradition.com

J.K. Dobbins clearly isn't happy with John Harbaugh after suffering serious injury

J.K. Dobbins clearly isn’t happy with his head coach. He may not be saying anything about it directly at the moment, but the second-year running back out of Ohio State certainly isn’t being too secretive about it. Dobbins sustained a serious injury in Baltimore’s final preseason game of 2021 against...
NFLBleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Ravens Aren't Pursuing Todd Gurley Despite J.K. Dobbins' Injury

The Baltimore Ravens reportedly aren't "expected to pursue" veteran free agent running back Todd Gurley, according to NFL reporter Josina Anderson. That report comes after starting running back J.K. Dobbins being ruled out for the season with a torn ACL. As currently constructed, the Ravens are heading into the season...
NFLBleacher Report

Ravens' J.K. Dobbins Carted to Locker Room After Suffering Preseason Knee Injury

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins was carted to the locker room after suffering a knee injury during his team's preseason game against the Washington Football Team on Saturday. ESPN's Jamison Hensley provided a timeline of events:. Ravens J.K. Dobbins has his arms draped on trainers as he needs help...
NFLnumberfire.com

J.K. Dobbins reportedly impressing as receiver at Ravens' camp

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is reportedly doing well receiving out of the backfield. Dobbins has been noted as making notable catches two days in a row at training camp, according to Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun. He made a one-handed grab on Monday, and on Tuesday, he followed it up with a great connection with Lamar Jackson on a wheel route. Dobbins' lack of targets has scared some off his ADP in PPR formats, but if he can become a weapon as a pass-catcher, that would greatly increase his fantasy value.
NFLUSA Today

Ravens set NFL record for consecutive preseason wins but lose RB J.K. Dobbins to injury

LANDOVER, Md. – J.K. Dobbins going down with an injury overshadowed the Baltimore Ravens making a little preseason history. Dobbins injured his left knee, Lamar Jackson made his 2021 preseason debut and Tyler Huntley scored five touchdowns to help the Ravens rout Washington 37-3 Saturday to win their NFL-best 20th consecutive exhibition game. Dobbins’ uncertain status is the biggest lingering effect for Baltimore with the regular season on the horizon.
NFLNBC Washington

Fantasy Football: What to Expect From Gus Edwards With J.K. Dobbins Out

What to expect from Gus Edwards with J.K. Dobbins out for 2021 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. On Saturday, the Baltimore Ravens offense suffered a crushing blow when standout running back J.K. Dobbins suffered a torn ACL against Washington, an injury that will sideline him all of 2021. Luckily...
NFLchatsports.com

Ravens: 5 potential external replacements for J.K. Dobbins

Ravens Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports. The Baltimore Ravens made history on Saturday night becoming the first team in NFL history to win 20 consecutive preseason games. But their accomplishment was somewhat overshadowed by the loss of J.K. Dobbins. The Ravens made the decision to play the majority of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy