Chargers vs. Seahawks: Takeaways from first half of preseason finale

The Chargers currently trail the Seahawks in the preseason finale by the score of 17-0.

Here are a few quick takeaways from the first half of play:

Michael Badgley gains ground

Badgley has yet to attempt a field goal, but he benefited from Tristan Vizcaino missing the only one from 47 yards out. Coming into the game, Badgley had a slight lead over Vizcaino and the miss should only help his cause to being the starting kicker this season.

Trey Pipkins’ struggles continue

Pipkins was expected to be the team’s swing tackle after having his fair share of live-game opportunities last season, but he has yet to show he’s improved. The third-year player allowed another sack for the third consecutive week. Pipkins has had no answers for speed rushers.

Tyron Johnson emerges

It was a quiet first two weeks for Johnson, which was primarily due to him being used improperly. So quiet that many even pegged him as a bubble player, but he has made his presence known with four catches for 41 yards. Johnson should be a key contributor this season. Rookie Josh Palmer has flashed, catching three passes for 26 yards.

Larry Rountree continues to be consistent

Rountree has been the MVP of the backfield this preseason, and he continued to show why in the first half. Given the ball four times, Rountree gained 22 yards, with a long of 15. The rookie out of Missouri showed great vision, feet and burst running the rock and great awareness in pass protection. He was even given reps as the first-team kick returner.

Depth is an issue

I get it, it’s just the preseason and these games don’t matter. However, we are able to gauge how the backups are in case injuries occur, and it’s safe to say that the Chargers have holes at a few positions, specifically along the offensive line and in the secondary.