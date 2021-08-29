Buccaneers leaning on lineman to find success this season

Football is under the lights in Riverside for the first time in 2021 tonight when the Highland Huskies entertain the East Buchanan Buccaneers. Highland enters the new year after a 2020 that saw them finish with a 1-6 record. Their lone victory a 55-14 knockout of the North Cedar Knights the last Friday in September. The Huskies had four players move on from last year’s team through graduation including Owen Donovan, Isaac Black, Jacob Allen and Caedon Harbison. Donovan was Highland’s leading ground gainer last year with 134 carries for 1,021 yards and nine touchdowns. He also led the team with seven catches for 33 yards. Donovan was Highland’s leading tackler with 41 stops, 30 solo in 2020. The Huskies do return quarterback Connor Grinstead for his senior season after going 19/60 through the air for 149 yards, a pair of touchdowns and four picks last year. Grinstead is the leading returner on the ground after 77 carries for 424 yards and six touchdowns a season ago. He is also the leading returner tackler after logging 36 stops, 23 solo in 2020. Brenton Bonebrake is the leading returner at receiver with five catches last year for 35 yards and a score.