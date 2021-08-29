Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Buccaneers leaning on lineman to find success this season

By Jesse Krull
wjhl.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State features some of the best athletes in the conference on both sides of the ball, but the Buccaneers success this season will start in the trenches. Both the offensive and defensive line is stacked with talent and they’ll look to build off...

www.wjhl.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Conference#American Football#Wjhl#Hogmollies#Bucs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bruce Arians Has A Scary Admission On Antonio Brown

Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Antonio Brown joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of the 2020 season. After some uncertainty at the start of the offseason, Brown re-joined the Bucs for a second year, and head coach Bruce Arians is excited for how he looks now. Speaking to...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts taken to hospital before preseason game, plus Antonio Brown punches a Titans player

The Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. I repeat, the Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. Welcome to the Pick Six newsletter where we usually talk about football, but we're opening with the Jeopardy! job. Now that the job is open again, the biggest winners in the country are the Lions, Vikings and Bears. I mean, let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers retiring and taking the Jeopardy! job is the only way one of those team will be able to win the NFC North this year. Basically, every Vikings, Lions and Bears fan in America should be writing letters to Sony and demanding that they hire Rodgers to take the job.
NFLPopculture

Tom Brady's Son Lands New Job With Buccaneers

Tom Brady's son is the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old quarterback went to his Instagram story to announce that his 13-year-old son Jack has signed on to be the Buccaneers ball boy. Jack is Brady's oldest child who he shares with Bridget Moynahan. "Buccaneers...
NFLbucsnation.com

Buccaneers will be on lockdown this season

Buccaneers’ head coach Bruce Arians does not care which players are vaccinated and which players are not. He will be setting the rules for what players can and can not do this season in order to minimize the risks that we’ve already seen start to creep into the NFL landscape.
NFLCBS Sports

Tom Brady lashes out at 'ignorant' NFL players and here's what set off the Buccaneers quarterback

It's not often you hear Tom Brady lash out at every player in the NFL, but that's exactly what he did on Thursday. The Buccaneers quarterback referred to NFL players as "ignorant" and it seems the thing that set him off was the release of Forbes' annual list of the NFL's most valuable franchises. Brady seemed to be especially irritated by the fact that the salary cap went down this year even though the NFL's 32 teams actually increased in value by an average of 14% (The overall increase was slightly surprising, but only because the NFL lost billions due to the pandemic).
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Buccaneers: Rob Gronkowski disrespected by Patriots before 2021 return

The Buccaneers would never disrespect Rob Gronkowski as the Patriots have. The Patriots are lucky to have rostered the best quarterback and the best tight end in NFL history. Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski leave a legacy that will be hard for anyone to reach, which makes it all the more confusing that the Patriots would decide to disrespect Gronk before his return to New England this season with the Buccaneers.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The Buccaneers Have Added A New Offensive Lineman

We’re at that time of the summer when NFL teams are constantly shuffling their rosters. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added another offensive lineman to their ranks today. Tampa Bay signed free agent tackle Jonathan Hubbard, the fourth offensive lineman the team has picked up in the last 11 days. Hubbard, who was waived by the Dolphins last week, is the third tackle the team has added in that time frame, along with Jake Benzinger and Brandon Walton.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

How to stream the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2021-22 NFL season

We’re just a few weeks away from the NFL’s regular season beginning. Don’t miss a single Tampa Bay Buccaneers snap in 2021-22 with this streaming guide. Football is nearly back – for real. Sure, the preseason is great when we’ve all got NFL withdrawals, but soon the real action starts. Soon, we’ll be watching the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Cowboys in Week One.
NFLnumberfire.com

Arians: Giovani Bernard to be "major part" of Buccaneers' offense

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Giovani Bernard will see a sizable role with the team. That's what head coach Bruce Arians told reporters Thursday. Bernard has been "more than pretty good" and will be a "major part" of the rushing attack. That seems to be suboptimal news for those that drafted Ronald Jones and Leonard Fournette, as it seems as three-man running-back-by-committee could be in play.
Footballkciiradio.com

Highland Starts Season With Senior Night; Buccaneers

Football is under the lights in Riverside for the first time in 2021 tonight when the Highland Huskies entertain the East Buchanan Buccaneers. Highland enters the new year after a 2020 that saw them finish with a 1-6 record. Their lone victory a 55-14 knockout of the North Cedar Knights the last Friday in September. The Huskies had four players move on from last year’s team through graduation including Owen Donovan, Isaac Black, Jacob Allen and Caedon Harbison. Donovan was Highland’s leading ground gainer last year with 134 carries for 1,021 yards and nine touchdowns. He also led the team with seven catches for 33 yards. Donovan was Highland’s leading tackler with 41 stops, 30 solo in 2020. The Huskies do return quarterback Connor Grinstead for his senior season after going 19/60 through the air for 149 yards, a pair of touchdowns and four picks last year. Grinstead is the leading returner on the ground after 77 carries for 424 yards and six touchdowns a season ago. He is also the leading returner tackler after logging 36 stops, 23 solo in 2020. Brenton Bonebrake is the leading returner at receiver with five catches last year for 35 yards and a score.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Buccaneers: Do late cuts have good shot at making the practice squad?

Several Buccaneers players from 2020 now find themselves looking for a new job. Maybe sporting their Buccaneers Super Bowl LV ring will help them find a new home soon. Still, several players on the initial 53-man roster are surely only temporary placeholders until the “real” players get out of the Covid 19 dog house.
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Cowboys' Dak Prescott 'definitely ready' for season opener at Buccaneers

Football fans haven't seen Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott face a live defense since he suffered a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle playing against the New York Giants last October, as he missed all three August preseason games and hours of useful practice time this summer because of the latissimus strain in his right shoulder that first slowed him in late July.

Comments / 0

Community Policy