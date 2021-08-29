Legend Homes draws winner of HomeAid Project Playhouse

Look, there is plenty to do at San Japan alone this weekend, but taking it all in in one day can be like jumping into the over 900-episode pirate anime One Piece. San Japan, which kicked off today at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, is one of the Alamo City's biggest anime and cosplay convention. The event features vendors showcasing some of the most fascinating elements of Japanese culture that swept into U.S. culture — manga, gaming and anime.