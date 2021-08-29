Legend Homes draws winner of HomeAid Project Playhouse

DALLAS, TX, September 02, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ - Venture X®, a membership-based workspace community, celebrates its newest location opening in Dallas, TX. The 25,000 square-foot coworking space is located at 7701 Lemmon Ave by Dallas Love Field. Venture X Dallas - Braniff Centre invites the community to stop by on Thursday, September 16, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. to tour the workspace and network with other professionals. The grand opening will include a ribbon cutting ceremony with the North Dallas Chamber of Commerce and will feature Joe Robert Thornton, widely acclaimed leadership expert, author and Chief Operating Officer of HMS Host. Guests can tour the facility, meet the artist for the award-winning concept, and even take a spin in the host chair of the state-of-the-art podcast booth on site.
