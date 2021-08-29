Cancel
Legend Homes draws winner of HomeAid Project Playhouse

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnticipation grew at the drawing for HomeAid Houston’s 15th annual Project Playhouse on Aug. 20 at the start of the Astros vs. the Mariners game at Minute Maid Park. The Union Station Playhouse was engineered and built by Legend Homes. Legend Homes’ Kevin Morse, product manager drew the winning ticket....

Naples, FLMarconews.com

HGTV announces winner of 2021 Smart Home in Naples

Becky Dolan is still shaking off the shock of winning HGTV's Smart Home in Naples. While she entered the 2021 sweepstakes daily, she never thought she'd actually win. Over the years, Dolan said she's entered plenty of other HGTV giveaways, including ones for its Dream Homes and Urban Oases. Still,...
Murray, KYwpsdlocal6.com

2021 St. Jude Dream Home winner tours the home for the first time

PADUCAH — The winner of this year's St. Jude Dream Home got to tour the home Friday. Tracy Slemmer of Murray, Kentucky, won the home after Thursday's redraw. Friday, Tracy and his wife, Dottie, stopped by the home to see it in person. "It's very nice. I'm very impressed with...
Dallas, TXfranchising.com

Venture X Celebrates Newest Location in Dallas at Historic Braniff Centre at Love Field

DALLAS, TX, September 02, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ - Venture X®, a membership-based workspace community, celebrates its newest location opening in Dallas, TX. The 25,000 square-foot coworking space is located at 7701 Lemmon Ave by Dallas Love Field. Venture X Dallas - Braniff Centre invites the community to stop by on Thursday, September 16, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. to tour the workspace and network with other professionals. The grand opening will include a ribbon cutting ceremony with the North Dallas Chamber of Commerce and will feature Joe Robert Thornton, widely acclaimed leadership expert, author and Chief Operating Officer of HMS Host. Guests can tour the facility, meet the artist for the award-winning concept, and even take a spin in the host chair of the state-of-the-art podcast booth on site.
Saint Louis, MOstlmag.com

Meet the winners of our Most Beautiful Homes contest

Twenty-one years ago, John Herlihy and James Kristof were enjoying dinner at since-closed Arcelia’s in Lafayette Square when they caught a glimpse of a nearby home. Built in the 1870s, the house had served as home to various owners—including a congressman—and as a rooming house and homeless shelter. After purchasing the historic building, Herlihy and Kristof have spent decades beautifying the property to meet their “taste and expectations,” and now their house has been voted the 2021 Most Beautiful Home by Design STL readers. Here, Herlihy shares more about their home.
Monroe, LAMySanAntonio

Northeast Delta HSA partners, sponsors K-104 FM's Tailgate Show

MONROE, La. (PRWEB) September 03, 2021. Northeast Delta Human Services Authority (NEDHSA) announces its partnership as the title sponsor of the K-104 FM Tailgate Show, a northeast Louisiana high school football pre-game radio segment. Through the sponsorship of The Tailgate Show, NEDHSA increases its reach to support high school students and their families and brings awareness to its mental health, addictive disorder, developmental disability, and prevention and wellness services.
San Antonio, TXMySanAntonio

A San Antonio weeb's guide to make the best of San Japan weekend

Look, there is plenty to do at San Japan alone this weekend, but taking it all in in one day can be like jumping into the over 900-episode pirate anime One Piece. San Japan, which kicked off today at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, is one of the Alamo City's biggest anime and cosplay convention. The event features vendors showcasing some of the most fascinating elements of Japanese culture that swept into U.S. culture — manga, gaming and anime.
Lifestylewpsdlocal6.com

Winners of the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway

The 2021 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway was another success. This year, 8,000 tickets were bought, raising $800,000 for St. Jude. Thank you to everyone who bought a ticket this year and contributed to this important cause. Below are this years winners:. Tickets on Sale Prize - $2,500 VISA Gift...

