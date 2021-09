When students returned to campus this week to start the new semester, it was not the return to normalcy that many were expecting as recently as a few weeks ago. For much of the summer, students were under the impression that, with the protection of vaccines and the peace of mind that came with dropping case numbers, they would return unmasked to a semester that looked more like college did before the pandemic. Now, amidst a surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the delta variant, Loyola has ramped back up its pandemic safety restrictions, as have the state and local governments.