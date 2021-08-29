Cancel
Middle East

Oppressive tactics

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrett Stephens’ stance is always to defend Israel no matter what its actions. With this ridiculous diatribe against Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield (Aug. 13 “The Cheap & Easy Sanctimony of Ben & Jerry’s”), he reinforces the resolve of progressives to continue to express their opposition to Israel’s inhumane and sometimes brutal occupation of the Palestinian people and more than 50 years of increasingly oppressive tactics designed to force out the Arab population so that right-wing settlers can continue to move into East Jerusalem and the rest of the occupied West Bank.

Middle East
Middle East

Leaders of Egypt, Jordan, Palestinians meet in Cairo

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s president held talks in Cairo on Thursday with the King of Jordan and the president of the Palestinian Authority aimed at reviving the Middle East peace process and strengthening a ceasefire that halted the Israel-Hamas war. Egypt's Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, King Abdullah II of Jordan and...
Middle East

As Arab political party goes, so goes Arab prominence

There is a rising presence on Israel’s Hebrew-language media scene – Arabs. Arab reporters and commentators are now a more regular presence in the media here, and some of what they cover even goes beyond Arab affairs. The prominence of Arabs in the coverage of politics has gone hand-in-hand with...
Religion

Evicting 70,000 Dead Settlers From Jerusalem

The Mount of Olives cemetery in Jerusalem is the oldest and largest Jewish cemetery in the world. Existing east of the Green Line (EGL) in eastern Jerusalem, it is considered “Arab land” by the New York Times, illegal by the United Nations, and against the desires of the acting President of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, who craves a country with eastern Jerusalem as his capital, devoid of any Jews.
Religion

Elazar Stern aims to promote Jewish unity, identity and solidarity in Diaspora

“Israel is your home away from home,” Israeli President Isaac Herzog said in a message on Sept. 2, ahead of the Jewish New Year. His address was aimed at “the people of Israel and the Jewish people at large,” which he referred to as his “extended family.” Herzog was previously head of the Jewish Agency for Israel, where, as one of his stated objectives, he worked to provide a platform for all Jewish communities around the world.
Religion

Rabbi Adlerstein On This And That In The Jewish World

Rabbi Yitzchok Adlerstein, director of Interfaith Affairs at the Simon Wiesenthal Center and co-founder of the online journal Cross-Currents is known for his trenchant commentary on a range of issues facing the Orthodox as well as Jewish community at large. “I try to weigh in on contemporary issues from a Torah perspective,” he told The Jewish Press.
Religion

The Religious Connection of the Jewish People to the Land of Israel

Though demography was not an exact science, Jews may have numbered several million in the early Roman Empire. For more than a century before the 70 CE destruction of the Second Temple, most Jews preferred living around the Mediterranean basin, instead of their aboriginal homeland. Still, Jews were the majority in the Holy Land, perhaps until the late 6th century CE. Historical and religious sources like the Torah, the Gospels and the Koran affirm the existence of the Jewish People and their historical, demographic, and cultural connection to their ancestral homeland. There are, for example 16th-century Ottoman tax registers listing the names of the Jewish taxpayers. There were always Jews living in the Holy Land, where the total population (also including the Muslims and Christians) had by the 19th century fallen to a level much lower than in Roman times or today. [1]
World

Israeli rabbis ask pope to clarify remarks on Jewish law

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – Israel’s top Jewish religious authorities have told the Vatican they are concerned about comments that Pope Francis made about their books of sacred law and have asked for a clarification. In a letter seen by Reuters, Rabbi Rasson Arousi, chair of the Commission of the Chief...
Glens Falls, NY

Letter to the editor: Do better for oppressed women

“We sweep the floor so the man can walk through” — this is a quote by the author Tahmima Anam and it’s a description of how women aren't respected or considered to be equal to men. What’s absolutely pathetic is that this is true. Feminism and the Women’s Rights movement...
Religion

Rare First Temple Era Fraudulent Weight Uncovered in Ancient Jerusalem

Israeli archeologists digging in the City of David in Jerusalem’s Old City came upon an extremely rare finding from the days of the First Temple – a biblical weight called a gerah that was probably used by a cheater. Although inscribed as weighing two gerah it weighs three times as...
Politics

‘Strategic Ambiguity’ Is Not a Policy; It Is a Tactic

In order to get a clear understanding of the issue, it is essential to make a distinction between “policy” on the one hand and “means” or “tactics” on the other hand. A policy is generally understood to be a set of aims or goals, and these are laid down in...
Middle East

Hamas Tunnel Workers Killed by Inhaling Toxic Gas from Egypt

Three Hamas terrorists who were working in a Gaza tunnel died Thursday after Egyptian military personnel injected toxic gas into the tunnel entrance. The tunnel, used for smuggling, led from Gaza into Sinai, according to Israel’s Channel N12 News. Terrorists use the conduit and similar others to smuggle food, fuel...
Protests

Gaza man killed by Israeli fire during border protest

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — A Palestinian man was killed by Israeli gunfire on Thursday night, Gaza health officials said, during a violent protest along the Israeli border. Hundreds of Palestinians took part in protests held at five locations, demanding an end to Israel's 14-year blockade of Gaza. The territory's...
U.S. Politics

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
Military

General Mark Milley admits 'anger and pain' over Afghanistan

Joe Biden's top military adviser, General Mark Milley, said he understood the "anger and pain" felt by grieving families and veterans who served against a "ruthless enemy" in the two-decade conflict. "I've walked the patrols, been blown up, shot at, RPG-ed, and everything else," he told reporters. He'd also lost...
A Heartbreaking Video Of An Afghan Girl Weeping, Embracing Slow Death Goes Viral: 'No One Cares'

As the Taliban rapidly captures a massive part of Afghanistan, a touching video showing an Afghan girl weeping over the Taliban takeover has surfaced on social and gone viral. "We don't count because we were born in Afghanistan," the fair girl, unnamed spills through tears in the video. It was first posted by human rights activist Masih Alinejad and an Iranian-American journalist.

