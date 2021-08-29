Oppressive tactics
Brett Stephens’ stance is always to defend Israel no matter what its actions. With this ridiculous diatribe against Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield (Aug. 13 “The Cheap & Easy Sanctimony of Ben & Jerry’s”), he reinforces the resolve of progressives to continue to express their opposition to Israel’s inhumane and sometimes brutal occupation of the Palestinian people and more than 50 years of increasingly oppressive tactics designed to force out the Arab population so that right-wing settlers can continue to move into East Jerusalem and the rest of the occupied West Bank.www.post-gazette.com
