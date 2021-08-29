Nurture the mental health of veterans
What has become lost in the unwavering fight to prove which administration was responsible for the dismay in Afghanistan is the effect it’s having on veterans of the war. Men and women, some who served multiple tours in the theater over the 20-year war, watched in anguish as their relentless effort and sacrifice disappeared in a matter of eight days. But for those who made the physical and emotional sacrifice are in the most need of compassion and support.www.post-gazette.com
