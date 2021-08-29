Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Nurture the mental health of veterans

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat has become lost in the unwavering fight to prove which administration was responsible for the dismay in Afghanistan is the effect it’s having on veterans of the war. Men and women, some who served multiple tours in the theater over the 20-year war, watched in anguish as their relentless effort and sacrifice disappeared in a matter of eight days. But for those who made the physical and emotional sacrifice are in the most need of compassion and support.

www.post-gazette.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Veterans For Peace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Iraq
Related
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Marine who blasted military leaders over Afghanistan forced to undergo mental health check; expects court-martial

Stuart Scheller, the U.S. Marine Corps lieutenant colonel who was relieved of his command after demanding accountability from military leaders over the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, announced that he had been ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation after he arrived at work on Monday. Scheller said he now expects to be investigated for his critical remarks and potentially court-martialed.
Mental HealthTelegraph

Mental health fears for British soldiers who served in Afghanistan

The chaos in Kabul risks plunging British veterans into mental health crises, ministers have warned as they joined forces with military charities to boost trauma support. Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, and Leo Docherty, the veterans minister, hosted a meeting on Wednesday with mental health experts and third sector leaders.
CharitiesMilitaryTimes

Pin-Ups For Vets releases 2022 calendar to raise money for veterans

Pin-Ups For Vets is releasing its annual calendar in an effort to raise money to support hospitalized veterans and deployed personnel. This year’s edition, which features 12 women — veterans representing all five branches of the military decked out in 1940s vogue — marks the 16th year the company has released a calendar designed to raise morale while shattering stereotypes about women in the armed services.
MilitaryMedicalXpress

News, images from Afghanistan can trigger PTSD in military veterans

"A lot of our vets are extremely upset about the headlines in the news about Afghanistan," says Dr. Kagan, who is also a staff psychiatrist with the Veterans Administration Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System and medical director of UCLA Operation Mend's intensive treatment program for post-9/11 veterans. "It's not just...
MilitaryMilitary.com

Need Support? These Veterans Organizations Are Offering Help During This Time of Stress

The Department of Veterans Affairs, veterans groups and mental health organizations want Afghanistan veterans to know one thing: You are not alone. In a wave of press releases Monday, the VA and veterans groups urged active-duty and former service members to reach out to comrades in arms, family members, friends and organizations if they are feeling a crisis of faith over their sacrifices in Afghanistan, which has been overrun by the Taliban following the withdrawal of U.S. combat forces.
MilitaryPosted by
Axios

New PAWS law to help veterans with PTSD get service dogs

President Biden signed a bill into law Wednesday that's designed to make service dogs more accessible to veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental health conditions. Why it matters: The Department of Veterans Affairs estimates that an average of 18 vets die by suicide every day in the U.S....
Petsspectrumlocalnews.com

Rescue 22 Foundation training service dogs to help veterans cope

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Rescue 22 Foundation is running a donation challenge until September 1. The Florida-based nonprofit trains service dogs for veterans across the country. All donations, up to $22,000, will be matched between now and September 1. What You Need To Know. 22k for 22k Challenge is underway...

Comments / 0

Community Policy