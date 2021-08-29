What happened to personal responsibility?
As I sat reading the paper with my cup of coffee, I read a quote in the report covering Gov. Tom Wolf’s vaccine mandate for all Pennsylvania state employees. I read this quote several times. John Eckenrode, the president of the correctional officers union in Pennsylvania, said that Gov. Wolf’s vaccine mandate is “a slap in the face — and frankly, way too late because thousands of our members have already been infected due to your inaction.”www.post-gazette.com
Comments / 0