Pennsylvania State

What happened to personal responsibility?

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs I sat reading the paper with my cup of coffee, I read a quote in the report covering Gov. Tom Wolf’s vaccine mandate for all Pennsylvania state employees. I read this quote several times. John Eckenrode, the president of the correctional officers union in Pennsylvania, said that Gov. Wolf’s vaccine mandate is “a slap in the face — and frankly, way too late because thousands of our members have already been infected due to your inaction.”

Pennsylvania StatePittsburgh Post-Gazette

Upturn in COVID-19 deaths continues in Pa.

Pennsylvania registered 27 more COVID-19 deaths on Friday, giving the state 117 since Thursday. As of Thursday, Pennsylvania’s seven-day average of daily deaths reached 29, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins University. The daily average was only 4 in late July. The state’s death toll since the start of the...
Pennsylvania Stateinquirer.com

Texas just enacted a law that promotes reproductive coercion. Pa. has to act now. | Opinion

The passage of an abortion ban after six weeks of pregnancy in Texas is the latest in a series of severe restrictions in the state. The playbook includes laws that force providers to share false information about abortion with their patients, harsh constraints on public funding of abortion, and unnecessary regulations on abortion providers that have forced many clinics to shut down.
Harrisburg, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Senate leader, parents, districts challenge state's new mask mandate for schools

HARRISBURG — The Republican leader of the state Senate and a group of parents filed a lawsuit Friday seeking to overturn the Wolf administration’s new mask mandate for Pennsylvania schools. The governor’s spokesperson dismissed what she called the GOP’s “effort at undermining public heath.”. The suit, filed in Commonwealth Court,...
Pennsylvania StatePittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pa. COVID case rate 5 times higher than a year ago

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 4,816 additional coronavirus cases on Thursday. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 3,393 cases per day, down 4% from a week ago, but more than triple the rate from a month ago. The statewide total is similar to that recorded in...
EnvironmentLewiston Morning Tribune

Republicans have abandoned their myth of personal responsibility

Our hearts go out to folks in Louisiana who have been battered again by a deadly hurricane. Hurricane Ida was one of the most powerful storms to hit the region in memory. Earlier this week, more than a million people were without electricity and the outages could last for weeks. At least one person died. The property damage will be in the billions.
Olympia, WAyaktrinews.com

Who qualifies for a ‘religious exemption’ from the COVID-19 vaccine?

OLYMPIA, Wash. – One day after Washington Governor Jay Inslee expanded requirements for state employees who need to get the COVID-19 vaccine, the state says it’s still working through the process for employees who cite a religious exemption. State employees, teachers, school staff and volunteers, long-term care workers and others...
Public Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

11 states banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates & how they affect healthcare workers

Eleven governors have signed bills restricting COVID-19 vaccine mandates in their states, according to an Aug. 20 report from the National Academy for State Health Policy. Arizona: On April 19, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey issued an order prohibiting the state from requiring people to prove their COVID-19 vaccination status to enter a business, building or area or to receive a public service. However, healthcare institutions can request COVID-19 vaccination status documentation of patients, residents, employees or visitors.
Arkansas StatePosted by
CBS News

"They said they were vitamins": Inmates in Arkansas jail say they were unknowingly given ivermectin to treat COVID-19

An Arkansas doctor under investigation for prescribing an anti-parasite drug called ivermectin to jail detainees with COVID-19, even though federal health officials specifically warn against it, has said that those patients took the drug willingly. But several inmates at the Washington County jail say that is not the case — that they were given the pills with no indication of what they really were.
Texas Stateyourerie

Gov. Wolf comments on Texas abortion ban; vows to veto anti-abortion legislation

Governor Tom Wolf has released a statement on the Texas abortion ban that went into effect this week. The heartbeat abortion law bans most abortions after about six weeks. “Let me be clear, I will veto any anti-abortion legislation that lands on my desk. The Texas abortion ban defies all understanding of modern individual health care and will have detrimental impacts on the state’s residents.
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
U.S. Politicshngn.com

Two New $1,400 Stimulus Checks Are On Their Way; Are You Eligible for Both Payments?

Two more stimulus checks might be on the way, as legislators aim to generate enough money from corporate taxes to cover the $1,400 stimulus payments. Democrats are set to draft the spending package after accepting President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion budget proposals following two earlier rounds of payments in March and December of last year. Meanwhile, since July 15, two of the six child tax credit payments have been made.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You Refuse to Get Vaccinated, You Could Be Barred From This, Lawyers Say

Unvaccinated people are not only more at risk of getting infected with and dying from COVID, but they're also beginning to face new restrictions. New York City recently announced it would be requiring proof of vaccination for restaurants, gyms, and theaters, and other major cities—like Los Angeles—are now considering doing the same. But that's not the only policy that could affect the unvaccinated, lawyers are warning.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...

