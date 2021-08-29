In your county

Cancel
Atlantic County, NJ

Atlantic City Press
 6 days ago

Nominations for Donald J. Sykes Award due Aug. 31: Atlantic County is seeking nominations of outstanding residents with disabilities who have attained significant personal achievement and have made a difference in the lives of others. Eligible nominees will be honored at a reception in October during Disabilities Awareness Month and presented with the Donald J. Sykes Award named in memory of the former chairman of the Atlantic County Disability Advisory Board and an active community advocate. Nominees must be Atlantic County residents and have a disability as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act. All submitted letters will be reviewed for eligibility by members of the Advisory Board. For details, call 645-7700, ext. 4386.Nomination letters must be postmarked by Aug. 31. Mail to: Cristine Chickadel, Atlantic County Intergenerational Services, Shoreview Building, 101 S. Shore Road, Northfield, NJ 08225 or email to chickadel_cristine@aclink.org.

