Other Voices: The last picture of Irwin native, a good man

By Lisa Tourtelot
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetween February 2012 to September 2012, three big things happened to me, around me, in two-week intervals. The first came when my father died two weeks into my deployment. My lieutenant and squadron commanding officer knocked on my “can” (containerized housing unit) door late one night and upon seeing their faces, I knew he was dying. My father had battled cancer for three years, and when I volunteered for this deployment, I knew there was a risk I’d never see him again.

