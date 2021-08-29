50 years ago, two Pittsburgh boys became the 'Space Kids'
Fifty years ago, two Pittsburgh boys entered their Apollo 20 model and “splashed down” 12 days later, just in time for the end of summer vacation. Although Bob Russ, 61, and Bill Poznanski, 62, never actually lifted off from Mr. Russ’ backyard in Crafton Heights, the middle-schoolers remained as true to their fantasy as they could by staying in their model for nearly two weeks, with Saturday representing the 50th anniversary of when they ended their mission.www.post-gazette.com
Comments / 0