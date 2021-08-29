Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

50 years ago, two Pittsburgh boys became the 'Space Kids'

By Mick Stinelli
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFifty years ago, two Pittsburgh boys entered their Apollo 20 model and “splashed down” 12 days later, just in time for the end of summer vacation. Although Bob Russ, 61, and Bill Poznanski, 62, never actually lifted off from Mr. Russ’ backyard in Crafton Heights, the middle-schoolers remained as true to their fantasy as they could by staying in their model for nearly two weeks, with Saturday representing the 50th anniversary of when they ended their mission.

www.post-gazette.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boys#Apollo 15#Kdka#Wiic#Wpxi#The Pittsburgh Press#The Post Gazette#Apollo 17#Twitter#Mickstinelli
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Pittsburgh, PAnextpittsburgh.com

10 top events in September for Pittsburgh kids

Just because school is back in session, that’s no reason to imagine fun has come to an end. September is bursting with family activities and entertainment to keep your kids happy and active. Look for fresh-air outings, dance parties, theatrical performances and a bit of STEM experimentation. 1. Sept. 4-Jan....
CelebritiesPopculture

'Two and a Half Men' Star Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in New Photos

He is best known as portraying Jake Harper on the beloved CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, but even the most hardcore fans may have had a difficult time recognizing Angus T. Jones during his recent outing in Los Angeles, California this week. The actor, who has mostly remained out of the spotlight in recent years, was photographed looking unrecognizable in LA on Monday, Aug. 27.
TV & VideosPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘The Family Chantel’ Winter Everett Half Her Size, Shows Off Hottie Body

The Family Chantel can be all about dysfunction. A 90 Day Fiance spinoff, it features Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno. Yet, there are a handful of other characters that make the TLC series work, one of them being Chantel’s sister, Winter. The show is coming back for its third season and so is Winter. Along with her, she is bringing a banging new body that she is proud to show off!
Celebritiesdaytimeconfidential.com

Sydney Mikayla: "I Think General Hospital Came at The Right Time"

General Hospital thespian Sydney Mikayla (Trina Robinson) is opening up about her decision to join ABC's long-running medical drama. Speaking with Girls United, a platform created by Essence magazine for Gen Zers, Mikayla discussed how boarding GH was a great thing for her acting. The Emmy-nominated actress stated:. Growing up,...
Youngstown, OHWFMJ.com

Years Ago | August 22nd

Vindicator file photo / August 24, 1947 | Al Brown of Petersburg works a stacker during harvest at the H.S. Whithers farm in Petersburg in a photo that appeared in the Vindicator’s rotogravure section 74 years ago. August 22. 1996: Patricia Campbell of Hermitage, Pa., is first runner-up at the...
Los Angeles, CALaist.com

Two Highland Park Chicano Spaces Just Became LA Monuments

LAist relies on reader support, not paywalls. Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today. The city of Los Angeles has designated two sites in Highland Park as historic-cultural monuments for their artistic contributions to the Chicano movement in the 1970s.
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Britsburgh Festival to remember Prince Philip in words, pictures and music

Calling all Anglophiles: Pittsburgh's seventh annual Britsburgh Festival kicks off Monday with a commemorative celebration of the late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth II, who in died April just shy of his 100th birthday. The tribute, which includes words, pictures and music, takes place from...
MusicPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Dinosaur Jr postpones first leg of tour, Mr. Smalls show

Dinosaur Jr. has postponed the first leg of its tour, including the sold-out Sept. 10 show at Mr. Smalls. The veteran noise-rock band from Amherst, Mass., said in a statement Friday:. “Due to the rise Covid cases and hospitalizations along with the impact that the Delta variant is having at...
Musicrock947.com

FINNEAS remembers “The 90s” with new ‘Optimist’ song

FINNEAS has released a new song called “The 90s,” which will appear on his upcoming debut album, Optimist. While it doesn’t mention Beanie Babies or grunge or O.J. Simpson, “The ’90s” finds FINNEAS longing for a “world without the internet.”. “I hate how easy they can find me/Just by looking...
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

This Squirrel Hill kosher store offers free food and groceries, 'no questions asked'

It turns out you can put a price on dignity — nothing. That’s how much the food and groceries cost at the new free kosher store in Squirrel Hill at 2118 Murray Ave. The store was originally a pop-up, but it’s proven to be so popular and it’s filling such an important need that it’s been funded through at least mid-September, according to Rabbi Chezky Rosenfeld, a 33-year-old Squirrel Hill resident and Yeshiva Schools administrator who came up with the idea for the store and brought it to fruition.
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Review: 'Worth' raises important questions about a life's value after Sept. 11

If it feels like you’ve been seeing a lot of Michael Keaton lately, that’s because he happens to be everywhere at the moment. The Pittsburgh native had a small role last year in “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” recently starred in the action-thriller “The Protege” and will also be featured prominently in the Hulu series “Dopesick,” which is set to premiere Oct. 13. Keaton also has two comic book movies coming out next year in “Morbius” and “The Flash,” where he’ll play Batman again for the first time since 1992’s “Batman Returns.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy