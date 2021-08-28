Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL star Drew Brees joins Lubbock community to remember Luke Siegel's impact at funeral

Amarillo Globe-Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuke Siegel lived to only age 15, but the Lubbock youngster was remembered Saturday for the impact his life had, especially in the past six years. After Luke suffered a traumatic brain injury in late July 2015, former Texas Tech tennis coach Tim Siegel chronicled the highs and lows of his son's struggle through surgeries and daily therapy with regular posts on social media. Luke's journey led to a charitable foundation bearing his name and widespread awareness that extended to professional athletes and coaches.

www.amarillo.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Vitale
Person
Drew Brees
Person
Elvis Andrus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Texas Rangers#American Football#Lubbock Community#Texas Tech#Siegels#Espn#Pro Bowl#Hope For Minds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Drew Brees’ Sunday Night Performance

Legendary NFL quarterback Drew Brees made his debut on NBC’s Sunday Night Football last night. Brees, who retired from the NFL following the 2020 season, is joining NBC as a broadcaster. He’s expected by many to eventually take over the analyst job on Sunday Night Football. Last night, he joined Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth in the broadcast booth for parts of the Atlanta Falcons vs. Cleveland Browns game.
NFLcanalstreetchronicles.com

CSC Interview: Martin Lawrence on departure of Drew Brees, DraftKings ad, and more

Martin Lawrence is a world renowned comic, movie star, author, producer and writer. Little known fact is that he is also a former Golden Gloves boxer. These days when he’s not shooting blockbuster movies, he is the current star of DraftKings newest national campaign ad dubbed, “The Feels”. “The Feels”...
NFLPosted by
Fox News

Maria Taylor seems to have forgiven Drew Brees

Well, here is a turn of events. After spending last summer maligning Drew Brees’ character, Maria Taylor is now taking friendly photos with her new office-sharing work buddy:. You may remember that Drew Brees turned heel last summer for the worst possible reason: he expressed support for the American flag...
NFLESPN

Drew Brees offers NIL deal to Purdue Boilermakers walk-on

Retired quarterback Drew Brees awarded Purdue softball player Emilee Cox with the surprise of a lifetime on Wednesday. Cox, who happened to be sitting in the student-athlete academic center in West Lafayette, Indiana, named after the New Orleans Saints icon, became the recipient of a name, image and likeness deal courtesy of Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Drew Brees takes photo with a big fan at Dodgers game -- Magic Johnson

There probably aren’t many bigger fans of Drew Brees than Earvin “Magic” Johnson. Literally — literally. The 6-foot-9 NBA legend towered over Brees and his sons for a quick photo at a recent Los Angeles Dodgers game, writing on Twitter how excited he was to meet, “The NFL’s all-time passing leader, future Hall of Famer and one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever do it, Drew Brees, and his sons.”
NFLeverythinglubbock.com

Mahomes, Drew Brees, others pay tribute to Luke Siegel

LUBBOCK, Texas — After Luke Siegel passed away Thursday, celebrities across the sports world took to social media to share what he meant to them. Siegel, the son of former Texas Tech tennis coach Tim Siegel, suffered a traumatic brain injury in a golf cart accident when he was 9 years old. His family founded Team Luke Hope for Minds in his honor, which aims to enrich the lives of children with brain injuries and give hope to their families.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Lions QB Jared Goff draws unique comparison to Drew Brees

It is a new era for the Detroit Lions organization, as they will call on Jared Goff to be their new starting quarterback this season. And for new Lions quarterback coach Mark Brunell, he is already feeling a sense of optimism with Goff. Brunell is well familiar with just what...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Drew Brees comments on the New Orleans Saints' quarterback situation

Jameis Winston has been announced as the New Orleans Saints’ starting quarterback to begin the 2021 season. It was reported on Friday morning that Winston had won the quarterback job over the versatile veteran Taysom Hill. Longtime Saints quarterback Drew Brees retired in the offseason. On Sunday Night Football in the final week of the preseason, Drew Brees gave insight into what he thinks of the Saints’ quarterback situation.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Drew Brees drops in to Jags training camp on Thursday

The Jacksonville Jaguars are no strangers to high-profile guests dropping in at practice since Urban Meyer became their coach, and that was once again the case Thursday. On Thursday, it was a future Hall-of-Famer in Drew Brees joining the team as several reporters spotted him on the sideline talking to various coaches and players.
NFLaudacy.com

Top 32 NFL quarterbacks for 2021 season, ranked

Welcome to Audacy Sports' countdown of the top 32 quarterbacks for the 2021 season. Before we get to our countdown, here are a few notes of what went into creating this list:. - There was a heavy focus on how these quarterbacks performed in the last two seasons, and trying to form a projection of what that will mean for 2021. How Tom Brady or Ben Roethlisberger, for example, may have played in 2009 isn't especially relevant here.
NFLMonterey County Herald

Drew Brees dissects 49ers’ QB dynamic between Garoppolo, Lance

COSTA MESA — Drew Brees spoke with Jimmy Garoppolo for 15 minutes after 49ers practice Friday before it was another quarterback’s turn: rookie Trey Lance. ”A good dude to learn from,” Lance said with a smile after his one-on-one with Brees on the Los Angeles Chargers’ practice field. Brees retired...
NFLDigital Courier

Report: Saints pick Jameis Winston to succeed Drew Brees as starting QB

NEW ORLEANS - Fifteen years ago, the New Orleans Saints ushered in an era of unprecedented success and stability for the franchise when they signed quarterback Drew Brees to a free-agent contract. Friday, the Saints tabbed Jameis Winston as Brees' successor, naming Winston the starting quarterback for their Week 1...
NFLPopculture

Saints Reportedly Announce New Starting Quarterback Following Drew Brees Retirement

The New Orleans Saints have found their replacement for Drew Brees. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Jameis Winston is expected to be named the Saints' starting quarterback and will make his first start on opening day against the Green Bay Packers. Schefter also said that Saints players were spotted yesterday congratulating Winston, who was able to beat out Taysom Hill. This comes after Brees announced his retirement earlier this year.
NFLAwful Announcing

Maria Taylor and Drew Brees will join NBC’s Football Night In America

NBC announced today that two of their newest faces will join the Football Night In America studio this fall: Maria Taylor and Drew Brees. The move is obviously not a huge surprise in itself; Brees, after all, is widely seen as NBC’s future star NFL analyst, even if he’s starting on the college side this year, calling Notre Dame games alongside Mike Tirico. Taylor, meanwhile, just joined NBC this summer following her exit from ESPN; clearly they see her as a huge part of their sports coverage, and being a part of the Sunday Night Football pregame is the kind of high-profile slot you put top talent in.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Former NFL quarterback unironically compares Jared Goff to Drew Brees

No one would put Jared Goff in the same class as Drew Brees, well, almost no one…. Any comparison between Jared Goff and Drew Brees begins and ends with each having started a Super Bowl, and even then Brees won one while Goff lost. As the Lions enter a new phase under head coach Dan Campbell, Goff may or may have a long-term future in Detroit.

Comments / 0

Community Policy