NFL star Drew Brees joins Lubbock community to remember Luke Siegel's impact at funeral
Luke Siegel lived to only age 15, but the Lubbock youngster was remembered Saturday for the impact his life had, especially in the past six years. After Luke suffered a traumatic brain injury in late July 2015, former Texas Tech tennis coach Tim Siegel chronicled the highs and lows of his son's struggle through surgeries and daily therapy with regular posts on social media. Luke's journey led to a charitable foundation bearing his name and widespread awareness that extended to professional athletes and coaches.www.amarillo.com
Comments / 0