A new gym, HEW Fitness, is expected to open Oct. 1 in the Towne Lake community, offering trainer-driven sessions to allow for easier workouts. “Everybody wants to work out, but to try and create your own program, go through learning what to do in the gym, and finding the motivation to go, it can be a daunting process,” co-owner John Szarszewski said. “Instead, we take all of that work out. You just show up, and we will have a warm-up created and we will explain everything.”