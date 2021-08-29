Healing Field to return to Spring Hill Cemetery
HUNTINGTON — The Healing Field will return to Spring Hill Cemetery, 1427 Norway Ave., from Sept. 8-13. The Healing Field serves as a patriotic vigil to the thousands of victims of the 9/11 tragedy, recognizes the lives lost in the 1970 Marshall University plane crash and memorializes veterans of the armed forces and lost loved ones, according to a news release from the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District.www.herald-dispatch.com
