WILLIAM WORTHY CRUM, “BILL,” 88, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at his residence. A Celebration of his Life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 30, 2021, at Beard Mortuary by his daughter and grandson. Burial and military rites will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends after 10 a.m. He was born August 20, 1933, in Huntington, W.Va., the son of the late Worthy Moreland and Myrtle Trippett Crum. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Iris Ann Sowards Crum, and sisters, Velma Booth and Virginia Arrowood. He was a U.S. Army veteran, having served during the Korean War. He retired with 34 years of service from Steel of West Virginia. He is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Jeanne and Roger Caldwell of Huntington; grandsons, Donald William “Billy” (Melanie) Wray of Huntington, Roger Lee (Janet) Caldwell Jr. of Gallipolis, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Austin and Wyatt Wray, Kelsey (Sid) Ross of Point Pleasant, W.Va., Tedi and Shane Baird; great-great-granddaughters, Sidney and Taylor Baird of Ashland, Ky.; and several nieces and nephews. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Hospice of Huntington. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.