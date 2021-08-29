Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntington, WV

WILLIAM WORTHY CRUM "BILL"

Herald-Dispatch
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILLIAM WORTHY CRUM, “BILL,” 88, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at his residence. A Celebration of his Life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 30, 2021, at Beard Mortuary by his daughter and grandson. Burial and military rites will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends after 10 a.m. He was born August 20, 1933, in Huntington, W.Va., the son of the late Worthy Moreland and Myrtle Trippett Crum. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Iris Ann Sowards Crum, and sisters, Velma Booth and Virginia Arrowood. He was a U.S. Army veteran, having served during the Korean War. He retired with 34 years of service from Steel of West Virginia. He is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Jeanne and Roger Caldwell of Huntington; grandsons, Donald William “Billy” (Melanie) Wray of Huntington, Roger Lee (Janet) Caldwell Jr. of Gallipolis, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Austin and Wyatt Wray, Kelsey (Sid) Ross of Point Pleasant, W.Va., Tedi and Shane Baird; great-great-granddaughters, Sidney and Taylor Baird of Ashland, Ky.; and several nieces and nephews. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Hospice of Huntington. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.

www.herald-dispatch.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
State
Ohio State
State
West Virginia State
Huntington, WV
Obituaries
City
Crum, WV
City
Ashland, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Beard Mortuary#U S Army#Steel Of West Virginia#Tedi#Hospice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas law opens door for other states to pursue abortion restrictions

The Supreme Court’s refusal to block the Texas “fetal heartbeat” law, the most restrictive abortion legislation in the U.S. to date, is expected to inspire more Republican-led states to follow in the Lone Star State’s footsteps. Politicians in Arkansas, South Dakota and Florida, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), have...
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

FDA retirements reignite debate over Biden booster plan

The retirement of two top federal vaccine regulators has intensified the spotlight on the Biden administration's plan for booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines, reigniting the debate about its commitment to following the science. Former health officials and outside experts have questioned the need for booster doses, stating they were concerned...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Apple indefinitely delays child safety features over privacy concerns

Apple announced that it will delay the rollout of much-publicized child safety features over privacy concerns, citing advocacy groups and customer feedback as the main factors in its decision. An update posted Sept. 3 on the Apple website said that the company has decided "to take additional time over the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy