You have a telegram

By James Logue FOR THE EXPONENT TELEGRAM
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKind of an odd anniversary was noted this month. It was in August 1911, 110 years ago, when The New York Times sent a telegram around the world. It went from the newspaper’s office to operators in the Azores, Lisbon, Bombay, the Philippines, Hong Kong and Cu-ca-monga (Looney Tunes reference) until it ended up back at the Times office 16 1/2 minutes later.

