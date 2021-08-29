You have a telegram

What they're saying: Pink Planet, the debut from Pink Sweat$ has attracted plenty of praise. A review by Rachel Shubayeva at Music Matters Media touches on his unique nature: “Pink has a very different approach to R&B. His aim is to be there for you while listening to his music. He is a genuinely nice R&B musician, with an album that can help get you through hard times.“ Jon Pareles at the New York Times also hones in on the record’s overwhelming positivity: “The songs call for love, intimacy, devotion and forgiveness, for romance that transcends all the small stuff.” And Allmusic’s Andy Kellman praises the record as such: “Predominantly acoustic ballads among the new material, Pink continues to add layers to his sound while refining his transparent and kindhearted expressions of affection, longing, and commitment.”