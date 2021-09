In order to pay for at least some of their initiatives, the Democratic leaders in Congress plan to raise taxes. While a variety of tax hikes have been suggested, certain proposals appear likely to be headed for a Congressional vote. One popular proposal is the current Senate plan to raise corporate taxes from 21 percent to 28 percent. It stands a good chance of becoming a law since the Democrats can tell an appealing story: they can argue that rich corporations will pay the tax and it won’t affect the people. These Democrats are wrong. The increase in corporate tax rates will lower worker’s wages.