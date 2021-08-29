Cancel
September Broadway Opening and Previews

By Suzanna Bowling
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article5 more days and Broadway starts to truly re-open. Pass Over started the ball rolling at the August Wilson Theatre. On September 2nd Tony Award winning musical Hadestown at The Walter Kerr Theatre, 219 West 48th Street and Waitress at Ethel Barrymore Theatre, 243 West 47th Street bring back the feel of New Orleans and fresh backed pies. Get ready to sing And all that Jazz when Chicago kicks it’s heels at the Ambassador Theatre, 219 West 49th Street and Hamilton at the Richard Rodgers Theatre gets another shot on the 14th. Moulin Rouge! The Musical gets a new cast member at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, 302 West 45th St on the 24th and carpets fly at Aladdin at the New Amsterdam Theatre, 214 West 42nd Street and David Bryne’s America Utopia rocks ut at the Hudson Theatre, 139-141 West 44th Street (between Broadway and 6th Avenue) on the 28th.

