Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morristown, TN

Bad start plagues Morristown East in loss to Halls

By DERWIN HELTON, Tribune Sports Writer
Citizen Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKNOXVILLE—Morristown East got off to a bad start Friday night at Knox Halls and never recovered as the Red Devils dealt the Hurricanes a 43-25 setback at Dink Adams Field. The Hurricanes had problems making tackles and gave up touchdown runs of 63, 28, 26 and 24 yards along with a 53-yard free kick return in suffering their second loss without a victory. East also suffered a safety and gave up an onsides kick in the first quarter as the Red Devils built a 22-0 lead and never looked back.

www.citizentribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Knoxville, TN
Morristown, TN
Football
Morristown, TN
Sports
City
Halls, TN
City
Morristown, TN
Local
Tennessee Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Adams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Hurricanes#American Football#The Red Devils#Quarterback Eli Seals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas law opens door for other states to pursue abortion restrictions

The Supreme Court’s refusal to block the Texas “fetal heartbeat” law, the most restrictive abortion legislation in the U.S. to date, is expected to inspire more Republican-led states to follow in the Lone Star State’s footsteps. Politicians in Arkansas, South Dakota and Florida, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), have...
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

FDA retirements reignite debate over Biden booster plan

The retirement of two top federal vaccine regulators has intensified the spotlight on the Biden administration's plan for booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines, reigniting the debate about its commitment to following the science. Former health officials and outside experts have questioned the need for booster doses, stating they were concerned...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Apple indefinitely delays child safety features over privacy concerns

Apple announced that it will delay the rollout of much-publicized child safety features over privacy concerns, citing advocacy groups and customer feedback as the main factors in its decision. An update posted Sept. 3 on the Apple website said that the company has decided "to take additional time over the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy