Bad start plagues Morristown East in loss to Halls

KNOXVILLE—Morristown East got off to a bad start Friday night at Knox Halls and never recovered as the Red Devils dealt the Hurricanes a 43-25 setback at Dink Adams Field. The Hurricanes had problems making tackles and gave up touchdown runs of 63, 28, 26 and 24 yards along with a 53-yard free kick return in suffering their second loss without a victory. East also suffered a safety and gave up an onsides kick in the first quarter as the Red Devils built a 22-0 lead and never looked back.