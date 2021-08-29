‘Canes celebrate AFJROTC award

Congratulations to our Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (AFJROTC) instructors for their diligence and initiative these past 16 months as our nation struggled with a worldwide pandemic. These motivated veterans overcame so many unexpected professional and personal challenges, exceeding all expectations in providing our school a quality AFJROTC program and fortifying the resilience of our cadets. In light of this, Brig. Gen. Leslie Maher has awarded our JROTC unit and cadets the AFJROTC Resiliency – COVID-19 Award. All enrolled cadets assigned to the unit from March 1, 2020 until June 30, 2021 are authorized to wear this award. Congratulations to you, your instructor team, and the cadet corps.