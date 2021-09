The jury is still out on how fall sports might be affected by the coronavirus in 2021, but the WVU Tech women’s soccer team just might be suffering from Covid hangover. The Golden Bears started their season Saturday with a 2-1 loss to Shawnee State, and it would have been their first game in nine months during a typical year. However, the pandemic of 2020 forced last season to be extended into the spring, meaning Tech last played in April in the River States Conference Tournament.