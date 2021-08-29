Cancel
Wentworth, NC

RCC welding students earn certifications

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWENTWORTH — Nine students in the welding program at Rockingham Community College have passed a total of 20 qualification tests in their field, the college announced. Certification tests included Shielded Metal Arc Welding (SMAW), Gas Metal Arc Welding (GMAW), and Flux Core Arc Welding (FCAW). Each test measured the welders’ skills in depositing weld metal in multiple positions, and included a bend test of their welded v-groove plates to determine if welds met criteria of governing codes and procedures. The testing was done by a Certified Welding Inspector.

