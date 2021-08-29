Cancel
Reidsville, NC

Reidsville Y's Donovant talks philanthropy with Kiwanis

 6 days ago

Joye Donovant, volunteer coordinator for the Reidsville YMCA’s Bright Beginnings program, was the guest speaker at the Aug. 19 meeting of the Reidsville Kiwanis Club. For the past 12 years, Donovant has had a major role in the program, which provides around 60 local elementary school children with bookbags and clothing and shoes for the new school year. Students in need are selected by the school guidance counselors and teachers also to participate in the program.

