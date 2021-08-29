Cancel
Talbott, TN

Pastor John “Maurice” Quillen

Citizen Tribune
 6 days ago

Pastor John “Maurice” Quillen, 92, of Talbott, passed away Monday, August 23, 2021 at his home. “The following obituary was written by Pastor Quillen.”. Maurice grew up on a mountain farm and attended school in McPheeters Bend where he served as janitor at age 13 and 14 and was paid $1.00 per month. He went to work at age 15 for the Hawkins County Rock Quarry in Church Hill for .40 cents per hour, and when he became 16 he went to work at the Kingsport Press where he served until he was 21. He was saved when he was 19 and baptized into the McPheeters Bend Baptist Church by A.W. Parker; he was licensed to preach the gospel in May 1950 and has been active in the Baptist Ministry ever since. Not having gone to high school, when he began preaching, he enrolled in Harrison Chilhowee Baptist Acadamy (now King’s Acadamy) in Seymour, TN and earned his diploma in 2 years; the Pastor graduated from Carson-Newman College in 3 years with a B.A. degree and went on to do graduate work at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, Wake Forest, N.C., and at ETSU in Johnson City with a Masters degree. He did special course work at Peabody College in Nashville and U.T. Knoxville. Maurice pastored Baptist churches in Tennessee for 60 years, with his longest pastorate being 15 years with the Bowmantown Baptist Church in Jonesborough.

www.citizentribune.com

