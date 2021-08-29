Trojans take down Hardin Valley for first time, improve to 2-0

The Trojans of Morristown West were down eight of their total starters Friday night against Hardin Valley at Burke-Toney Stadium but found a way to get the win. With all of the starters out, it was time for other players to shine and they did just that en route to a 24-14 victory over the Hawks of Hardin Valley. The Trojans snapped a three-game losing streak against Hardin Valley while on their way to a second-straight 2-0 start to the season.