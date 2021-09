BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Blessing Corner Ministries organized a barbecue fundraiser, fighting to keep their location on 101 Union Ave. in Bakersfield. It was a busy day, as kitchen staff churned out hotlinks, barbecue ribs, and more. The church is known for their generous food giveaways and community outreach programs … and they have until the end of the month to raise enough money to stay in its current location. The church needs to raise roughly $75,000 to pay costs of re-financing a new mortgage loan, to pay off the balance of a prior loan and to clear two tax liens from the books.