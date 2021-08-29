Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

GM Rick Hahn likes where the Chicago White Sox stand entering the September stretch run after getting through a tough stretch vs. playoff contenders: ‘I’m happy to see it in the rearview mirror’

By Chicago Tribune
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneral manager Rick Hahn said the focus for the stretch run is to complete a task the team pinpointed well before the first pitch of the season. “We haven’t accomplished our first goal that we set out in spring training, and that is to win the division,” Hahn said Friday. “That is not wrapped up yet, so we want to continue to play hard, remain focused over the course of the next several weeks until we at least accomplish that goal.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Hahn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Cubs#Gm#The Chicago White Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBThe Southern

Chicago White Sox gear up for September stretch run

The Chicago White Sox are in a position any team would dream of with September nearing. They entered Saturday’s City Series game against the Cubs with a double-digit lead in their division. General manager Rick Hahn said the focus for the stretch run is to complete a task the team...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 White Sox players who won’t survive an early playoff exit

The Chicago White Sox are in prime position to win the AL Central, but what if they don’t reach World Series expectations?. The ChiSox are far and away the best team in a top-heavy division, the American League Central. With a number of young, up-and-coming players, several key veterans could be left out in the cold this Winter.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox are calling up a surging shortstop prospect

The Chicago White Sox aren’t only trying to win a World Series this year, they’re taking a glimpse into the future of the South Side. While the Chicago White Sox remain in the thick of a World Series race, dominating the AL Central and posting one of the best records in baseball, eyes in the front office are also trained on the future.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

White Sox: 3 vets who don’t deserve to make the postseason roster

The Chicago White Sox are destined for the postseason, holding a seemingly insurmountable advantage in the AL Central. However, there are clear weaknesses on their roster. Come the playoffs, teams must submit a 26-man roster, which restricts the typical 40-man roster during the regular season. It means several recognizable players will not participate in postseason baseball, which can be a tough pill to swallow for some.
MLBCentral Illinois Proud

White Sox, Blue Jays look to bounce back after tough losses

The Toronto Blue Jays and the visiting Chicago White Sox, both coming off losses they would like to forget, will try to get things right Monday night in the opener of a four-game series. Each team lost the rubber match of a three-game series on Sunday. The White Sox were...
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago White Sox: 2 prospects who could make an impact in September

(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) The Chicago White Sox are a great baseball team. They are going to go to the playoffs for the second year in a row first time in franchise history this year. This time, they aren’t just going to be content with making the playoffs. They want to win the World Series. That is obviously hard but it is going to be their goal for the next handful of years.
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago White Sox: This is the perfect healthy playoff lineup

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 07: Eloy Jimenez #74 of the Chicago White Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson #7 hits a double in the 6th inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 07, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) The Chicago White Sox is...
MLBchatsports.com

Liam Hendriks points to having a ‘short memory’ as a key to bouncing back from a rough stretch. The Chicago White Sox closer also is adjusting after tipping pitches.

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — Liam Hendriks was on the phone with his wife, Kristi, after a tough outing Saturday against the New York Yankees. He surrendered a two-run homer to Joey Gallo two days after giving up a pair of two-run homers in the ninth against the Yankees in the Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa.
MLBDodger Insider

Game 125: Rays vs Chicago White Sox — Postgame News and Notes

Updated 11:55 a.m. After an 8–4 win over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday, the Rays will look to take the series on Sunday in a battle of division leaders. Tampa Bay (76–48) is a season-high tying 28 games above .500 and 5–1 on the current home stand, which wraps up today.
MLBchatsports.com

What will the Yankees pitching staff look like for the stretch run and beyond?

Yesterday I detailed a number of questions that face the Yankees offence as they approach the finish line and, as promised, I’m back with a series of questions about the Yankees’ pitching staff. In a particularly confounding season, the pitching staff might be the most bizarre part of the season...
MLBSportsGrid

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago White Sox Betting Preview

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago White Sox, Moneyline, Total, and Odds. Spread: Blue Jays +1.5 (-184)|White Sox -1.5 (+152) Odds to Win the World Series: Blue Jays +5000|White Sox +650. Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to...
MLBSan Francisco Chronicle

Listen: What does the stretch run look like for the Giants and A's?

Wrapping up the Bay Bridge Series at the Coliseum, Susan Slusser and Matt Kawahara chat about the concerns of the Giants and A's over the final weeks of the season on this combined episode of Giants Splash and A's Plus podcasts. The Chronicle beat writers also talk about Chris Bassitt’s...
MLBchicitysports.com

Struggling Chicago White Sox emphasize rest, planning ahead for playoffs

In a season where the Chicago White Sox have been plagued by injuries at nearly every position on the roster, the results on the field leading up to the All-star break were simply amazing. During the second half, it has been more about getting numerous star players back healthy on...
MLBMLB

Hahn reflects on White Sox 'daunting' path

CHICAGO -- The White Sox have yet to accomplish any of their 2021 goals. But as they get closer to capturing the American League Central title, which would mark their first division crown since 2008 and the first target on their extensive list, general manager Rick Hahn couldn’t be prouder with the path his organization has navigated to get there.
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

What We Learned About White Sox During Stretch Against Good Teams

What we learned about Sox during stretch against good teams originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Fourteen games. Four opponents. And an opportunity for the Chicago White Sox to prove something. Supposedly, the narrative went, the White Sox couldn't beat good teams. So an August gauntlet against the New York...

Comments / 0

Community Policy