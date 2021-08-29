GM Rick Hahn likes where the Chicago White Sox stand entering the September stretch run after getting through a tough stretch vs. playoff contenders: ‘I’m happy to see it in the rearview mirror’
General manager Rick Hahn said the focus for the stretch run is to complete a task the team pinpointed well before the first pitch of the season. “We haven’t accomplished our first goal that we set out in spring training, and that is to win the division,” Hahn said Friday. “That is not wrapped up yet, so we want to continue to play hard, remain focused over the course of the next several weeks until we at least accomplish that goal.www.chatsports.com
