Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Column: Dallas Keuchel looks like the odd man out of the Chicago White Sox playoff rotation: ‘If you’re not getting the job done, you don’t expect a spot’

By Chicago Tribune
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I think we can start gearing up for the playoffs,” first baseman Tom Paciorek said after a thrashing of the Kansas City Royals. “I don’t see us slumping off.”. Sox manager Tony La Russa didn’t want to think that far ahead. A Tribune report said La Russa was “finding himself at a loss for words these days because his team is winning and he doesn’t want to break the spell by saying the wrong thing.”

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony La Russa
Person
Dallas Keuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Odd Man Out#The Kansas City Royals#Tribune
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 White Sox players who won’t survive an early playoff exit

The Chicago White Sox are in prime position to win the AL Central, but what if they don’t reach World Series expectations?. The ChiSox are far and away the best team in a top-heavy division, the American League Central. With a number of young, up-and-coming players, several key veterans could be left out in the cold this Winter.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox are calling up a surging shortstop prospect

The Chicago White Sox aren’t only trying to win a World Series this year, they’re taking a glimpse into the future of the South Side. While the Chicago White Sox remain in the thick of a World Series race, dominating the AL Central and posting one of the best records in baseball, eyes in the front office are also trained on the future.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

White Sox: 3 vets who don’t deserve to make the postseason roster

The Chicago White Sox are destined for the postseason, holding a seemingly insurmountable advantage in the AL Central. However, there are clear weaknesses on their roster. Come the playoffs, teams must submit a 26-man roster, which restricts the typical 40-man roster during the regular season. It means several recognizable players will not participate in postseason baseball, which can be a tough pill to swallow for some.
MLBSouth Side Sox

The Curious Case of Yoán Moncada

As I familiarize myself with this behemoth of a White Sox team (coming from covering the 2021 Mets, this has been an absolute treat, let me tell you ...), I’ve come across a few eyebrow-raising stat lines. We addressed Lucas Giolito’s terrific second half last week, where we also came...
MLBchatsports.com

Today in White Sox History: August 21

Ted Lyons fired a no-hitter in beating Boston 6-0 at Fenway Park. The Red Sox only had two baserunners in the game, one came on a walk and the other on an error by shortstop Bill Hunnefield. Lyons, a future Hall-of-Famer, won 260 games in a 21-year career, all with...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: 3 free agent targets to replace Nick Madrigal

In the winter of 2019, free agency became the harbinger in which the front office ushered in a new era of Chicago White Sox baseball. As fans witnessed, Jerry Reinsdorf further opened the checkbook after the Eloy Jimenez contract extension and Rick Hahn went to work, signing Yasmani Grandal, Dallas Keuchel, and Gio Gonzalez in what was thought to be a good omen of what was to come down the road. The team showed signs that they were setting up to go for it.
MLBsoxmachine.com

Rays 8, White Sox 4: Dallas Keuchel pitches to wrong kind of contact

Perhaps this game breaks a different way if Wander Franco’s otherwise-routine grounder to third didn’t bounce off third base and over the head of Yoán Moncada for the game’s first run, followed by a legit Brandon Lowe double that gave the Rays a 3-0 lead before Dallas Keuchel could record a third out.
MLBaugustachronicle.com

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay Rays odds, picks and prediction

The Chicago White Sox (72-51) and Tampa Bay Rays (75-48) play the second game of a three-game set Saturday at Tropicana Field with a 1:10 p.m. ET first pitch. Let's analyze the lines around the White Sox vs. Raysodds with MLB picks and predictions. White Sox LHP Dallas Keuchel (8-6,...
MLBsoxmachine.com

White Sox 3, Athletics 2: Bend don’t break run prevention works

If Monday night was the perfect bullpen blueprint for the upcoming postseason, tonight was a good test when the Ace only goes four innings. The White Sox bullpen held on, Luis Robert and Eloy Jimenez provided the offense as the White Sox have won three straight against Oakland. It took...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: This is the perfect healthy playoff lineup

The Chicago White Sox is a very good baseball team. They have a double-digit lead in the American League Central Division. They win games in different ways but their mostly injured offense has supplemented their elite pitching just enough for most of the season. Now, the offense is starting to...
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Comings and goings: White Sox make 6 roster moves

With rosters eligible to expand from 26 to 28 for the final month of the regular season, Wednesday was an active day for major-league clubs. For the White Sox, frenetic was a more fitting description. Before playing an interleague game against the Pirates at Guaranteed Rate Field, the Sox made...
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

White Sox Rotation Strong, Other Areas Raise Playoff Questions

Sox rotation strong, but other areas raise playoff questions originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Another night in Toronto, another stellar starting-pitching effort by the Chicago White Sox. "We're a very tight-knit group, our rotation, our five guys. We like to feed off each other," White Sox starting pitcher Lucas...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: 6 new roster moves includes a feel good story

On Tuesday, the Chicago White Sox made a lot of moves that changed things up a bit. We knew there was more coming with September call-ups coming the very next day but the White Sox made six transaction moves. They really are gearing up for the postseason as there are now less than 30 games to go. The team is in good shape as the head down the stretch.
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago White Sox: Reynaldo Lopez is trying to steal a rotation spot

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 17: Starting pitcher Reynaldo Lopez #40 of the Chicago White Sox delivers the ball against the Oakland Athletics at Guaranteed Rate Field on August 17, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) Reynaldo Lopez has been pitching like a man who is on a...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

White Sox: 4 players who should make the playoff rotation

The Chicago White Sox have been riding their starting pitching to the postseason. This is a far cry from last season when lack of rotation depth in the rotation cost them against the Oakland Athletics in the AL Wild Card Series. After Lucas Giolito’s dominant performance in Game 1 of...
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago White Sox: 3 players to call up in September

CHICAGO - JULY 19: Teammates celebrate at home plate after Gavin Sheets #32 of the Chicago White Sox hit a walk-off, game winning three run home run against Jose Berrios #17 of the Minnesota Twins during game two of a doubleheader on July 19, 2021 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Ron Vesely/Getty Images)
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

White Sox' Lucas Giolito: Dallas Keuchel ‘Very Close' Despite Results

Giolito: Keuchel ‘very close’ despite struggles originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Lucas Giolito waxed poetic about the two types of confidence – situational and overall – before the conversation turned to his Chicago White Sox rotation mate Dallas Keuchel. Where did the struggling right-hander rank in confidence?. Giolito smiled...

Comments / 0

Community Policy