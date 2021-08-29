Column: Dallas Keuchel looks like the odd man out of the Chicago White Sox playoff rotation: ‘If you’re not getting the job done, you don’t expect a spot’

In the winter of 2019, free agency became the harbinger in which the front office ushered in a new era of Chicago White Sox baseball. As fans witnessed, Jerry Reinsdorf further opened the checkbook after the Eloy Jimenez contract extension and Rick Hahn went to work, signing Yasmani Grandal, Dallas Keuchel, and Gio Gonzalez in what was thought to be a good omen of what was to come down the road. The team showed signs that they were setting up to go for it.