Johnson City, TN

Seeking a world free from nuclear weapons

By Frances Lamberts
Johnson City Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNational rallies for peace, disarmament and abolition of nuclear weapons saw Johnson City and Jonesborough residents head to Asheville and New York in June 2017, as the United Nations General Assembly was negotiating a treaty to ban these weapons. Any use of them, the Red Cross had warned, would have consequences at a scale as to make meaningful medical-humanitarian relief impossible. Thus, for true security for their people and future generations, most states had come to see nuclear disarmament as a humanitarian imperative.

