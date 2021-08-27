Cancel
Orlando Bloom Recalls Nearly Fatal 1998 Fall That “Crushed” His Spine

By Mary Dehart
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrlando Bloom is feeling grateful after reflecting on a difficult time in his life. On Friday, Aug. 27, the actor, 44, shared two photos of himself riding a bike, one retro, one recent. “That’s me in my back brace, circa 1998 about 3 months after I fell 3 floors and crushed my spine, narrowly escaping death and paralysis,” he captioned the Instagram post, referring to the first photo. “Grateful every day for my limbs that allow me to push my limits and live life on my edge (safer now).”

Orlando Bloom
