Orlando Bloom Recalls Nearly Fatal 1998 Fall That “Crushed” His Spine

Orlando Bloom has revealed he “narrowly escaped death” in a freak drainpipe accident in the late Nineties.The Pirates of the Caribbean star shared a throwback image on his Instagram on Friday (27 August), and recalled a 1998 incident which could have ended his life.“That’s me in my back brace circa 1998 about three months after I fell three floors and crushed my spine, narrowly escaping death and paralysis,” Bloom captioned the image, which saw him smiling while riding a bicycle.“Grateful everyday for my limbs that allow me to push my limits and live life on my edge,” he continued,...