Ronda Rousey Would Have Paid Double For NWA EmPowerrr Event

One of the hottest social media topics coming out of this week’s WWE RAW is the rough match between Nia Jax and RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. The match came after Jax was ringside for Shayna Baszler’s earlier loss to Rhea Ripley. Jax promised that she would take out Ripley and Nikki A.S.H., who was at ringside with Ripley, and then do the same to Flair later in the night. She did just that, but the ringside attack on Nikki led to Ripley getting the pin on Baszler. Jax attacked Ripley after the match and stood tall. Jax faced Flair in a non-title match later in the show, and beat her by pinfall after a powerbomb. Many fans tweeted about how rough the match was, with some speculating on if the two Superstars were shooting on each other.