One of the most interesting — and historic — philanthropic events in recent Detroit history was the repair of frayed ties between the Ford family and the New York-based Ford Foundation. It was Ford stock that helped to create the Ford Foundation. And Henry Ford II, son and grandson of the founders, served on the foundation board from 1943 until 1977. Although his resignation letter noted "All in all, I have strongly positive feelings about my own and the family's long standing relationship with the foundation," he also observed that the foundation was "a creature of capitalism" by virtue of its foundation, yet it is "hard to discern recognition of this fact in anything the Foundation does."