Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Crockett: Confronting the unpleasant parts of our past a Herculean task

By Roger Crockett
Roanoke Times
 6 days ago

Investigating a nation’s past is often done with blinders or rose-colored glasses and a pocketful of defense mechanisms and well-rehearsed alibis. Heroic deeds and legendary acts of philanthropy dwell there alongside artifacts of a rich humanistic culture. Lurking there, too, are darker manifestations of the will to power: wars of...

roanoke.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Herculean#Swiss#Helvetians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
Country
Greece
Country
Switzerland
Related
EducationProvidence Business News

We must confront the past to move forward

Here in school districts across Rhode Island, like many across the nation, our schools, our educators and the teaching of truth have been under attack. Tactics by politicians and organizers have been quick to label teaching about systemic racism, white supremacy and whiteness as un-American. But that couldn’t be further from the truth. Learning about…
ReligionPosted by
Praise 93.3

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . .

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . . Many outbreaks of pandemic diseases, such as COVID-19, have caused many to ask why God allows, or even causes, pandemic diseases and whether such illnesses are a definite sign of the end times. The Bible describes numerous occasions when God brought plagues and diseases on His people and on His enemies "to make you see my power"(Exodus 9:14,16). He used plagues on Egypt to force Pharaoh to release the Israelites from bondage, while sparing His people from being affected by them (Exodus 12:13) thus indicating His sovereign control over diseases and other afflictions. God also warned His people of the consequences of disobedience, including plagues (Leviticus 26:21-25). On two occasions, God destroyed 14,700 people and 24,000 people for various acts of disobedience (Numbers 16:49 and 25:9).
Religioninspiringtips.com

9 Obvious Signs that God is Calling You

Being in a ministry is one of the most fulfilling yet demanding careers. Nevertheless, unlike others, you do not choose this profession on your own. It is the ministry that decides to choose you. In the bible, it says that Jesus is the church’s head (Colossians 1:18). And Jesus said that only He could choose who can enter full-time ministry (Ephesians 4:10-11).
DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Unexpected Foods That Are Forbidden In The Bible

When it comes to dietary restrictions observed for religious reasons, one of the most famous might be meat-free Fridays, especially during Lent. It's a rule that's been around for a long time: Even in the Middle Ages, people were finding creative ways around it. (Beaver, anyone?) It's definitely plucked right out of the Bible, isn't it?
Religionpraisedc.com

5 Bible Verses To Help You Let Go And Let God

Often times it’s not until we lose control that we realize who’s in control. Whether or not you’ve found yourself in this situation spiraling out of control, knowing when to “give it to God” is vital. What does giving it to God mean?. Most might think it means giving up...
HealthPosted by
Indy100

Philosopher Noam Chomsky’s view that unvaccinated people should be ‘isolated’ sparks debate

Philosopher Noam Chomsky has sparked a heated debate by arguing that those who do not get vaccines should be “isolated” from others. In a wide ranging interview recorded in June in which he answered audience submitted questions, Chomsky offered his views on mandating vaccines and said that while he disagreed with the policy he thought those who refused jabs should isolate because they become “a danger to the community”. The clip has resurfaced on social media today and is causing controversy.
PoliticsValley News

Column: Time for a bit of humility on our part

Well, hasn’t this been a week! As if all our poor earth’s travails — environmental, geological, and political — weren’t enough, now we’re watching video footage that, except for its scope and suddenness, reprises the United States’ humiliating withdrawal from South Vietnam in 1975. And just as quickly, we’re discovering...
Portland, OREsquire

Street Violence Cannot Become Part of Our Political Process

While we’re all watching week-old films from the airport in Kabul, and rending our garments—rightfully and self-righteously—about the plight of the people of Afghanistan, this country, as Neil Young once sang, is coming apart at every nail. First of all, there was an extraordinarily violent confrontation in Portland between some Proud Boys and some counter-protestors. Worse, the Portland police, with the mayor’s blessing, seem to have determined they would assume the roles of non-combatants in the whole business. From the Williamette Week:
Societybahaiteachings.org

The Great Heroes of Peace

Most of us know the names of many masters of war: Patton, Sherman, MacArthur, Marshall, Grant. But here’s a pop quiz: can you come up with an equal number of the proponents and advocates of peace?. Well-known heroes of peace like Emma Goldman, Albert Einstein, Susan B. Anthony, Leo Tolstoy...
ReligionRolla Daily News

Pastor Steve Ellison Column: God Will Accomplish His Purposes

In the previous meditation, we examined the continuing discussion of the prophecy of Isaiah in chapter 66:1-2. God reminded His people that He needed nothing from them including a place in which to dwell. With that fact firmly established God turned our attention to what it is that He desires from us. His heart longs for a people who will come to Him humbly with soft hearts and obedient and contrite spirits. Psalms 25:8-10 promises good to these worshipers, Good and upright is the Lord; Therefore He instructs sinners in the way. He leads the humble in justice, And He teaches the humble His way. All the paths of the Lord are lovingkindness and truth To those who keep His covenant and His testimonies. (NASU)
Religioncrowrivermedia.com

WORDS FOR LIVING: Giving glory to God through our labors

On Sept. 6 we will celebrate Labor Day. This Labor Day, are you able to give thanks for your work? Are you also able to show gratitude to those who labor to create the world we enjoy?. Speaking of our work, the story is told of a fellow who applied...
Relationship AdviceThe Post and Courier

FAMILY AND MARRIAGE: We have value

“Your ordinary acts of love and hope point to the extraordinary promise that every human life is of inestimable value.” — Desmond Tutu. “For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful; I know that full well.” — Bible (Psalms 139:13,14)
AdvocacyRoanoke Times

Will having so many disasters happening at the same time affect donations? We asked an expert

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) The scramble to assist the thousands of refugees who fled Afghanistan is on as the humanitarian crisis in that country grows more dire. Haiti’s recovery from an earthquake on Aug. 14, 2021, is off to a rocky start. The recovery from damage Hurricane Ida wrought in Louisiana and northeastern states could take years. Wildfires are raging in California and at least nine other states.
Roanoke, VARoanoke Times

Letter: Are reparations owed?

Do we owe reparations to Black people? Families who never owned slaves, even later immigrants, benefited from the economy that did. Some argue that we cannot make amends for what our forebearers did, and we have all prospered since then. Right after emancipation, Black people started to fare quite well...
Europeallthatsinteresting.com

Enormous Mass Grave Unearthed In Ukraine Dates Back To Stalin’s Great Purge

Roughly 750,000 died during Stalin's Great Purge in the 1930s and many ended up in mass graves across the Soviet Union. As workers began to expand the Odessa airport in Ukraine, they came across a stomach-churning find — skeletons. Now, historians say that this former landfill was actually a mass grave — possibly Ukraine’s largest — and could contain up to 20,000 people.
WorldRoanoke Times

Letter: Afghanistan carousel

In my lifetime, I have lived through the completion of five foreign conflicts, only one of which ended well for us. It seems that we know how to do war, total war, as in the Curtis LeMay ("Bomb them back to the stone age") fashion. We do not do limited wars with political constraints and nation-building well. In those, we usually walk away beaten or with an unsatisfactory outcome.

Comments / 0

Community Policy