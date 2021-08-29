Crockett: Confronting the unpleasant parts of our past a Herculean task

In the previous meditation, we examined the continuing discussion of the prophecy of Isaiah in chapter 66:1-2. God reminded His people that He needed nothing from them including a place in which to dwell. With that fact firmly established God turned our attention to what it is that He desires from us. His heart longs for a people who will come to Him humbly with soft hearts and obedient and contrite spirits. Psalms 25:8-10 promises good to these worshipers, Good and upright is the Lord; Therefore He instructs sinners in the way. He leads the humble in justice, And He teaches the humble His way. All the paths of the Lord are lovingkindness and truth To those who keep His covenant and His testimonies. (NASU)