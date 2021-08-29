Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hair Care

Chip Gaines’ New Hair Cut: Why Did He Chop It All Off?!

Posted by 
TVShowsAce
TVShowsAce
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For a while, Fixer Upper stars may notice that Chip Gaines has been growing out his hair. While it seems like he’s always had long hair, lately it has been longer than usual. Come to find out he may have been growing it out for a good cause. He is raising money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Now, Chip is sporting a new, drastic haircut. Keep reading to find more about Chris’ new ‘do and why he cut his hair.

www.tvshowsace.com

Comments / 0

TVShowsAce

TVShowsAce

Enid, OK
56K+
Followers
16K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

This is a reality TV news site full of the latest news, interview and spoilers.

 https://www.tvshowsace.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Long
Person
Chip Gaines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Hair#Reality Tv#Hair Loss#Sunscreen#Texas Sun#Stjude#Jo I#Cwhl Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Hair Care
Related
Celebritiesmashed.com

How Joanna Gaines Really Feels About Chip's Long Hair

Chip and Joanna Gaines are a power couple who are perhaps best known for starting Magnolia Network and for being a part of "Fixer Upper." They have a super cute story too. According to Parade, Chip first saw Joanna in commercials. It was a project she worked on to promote her dad's tire company, Jerry Stevens Firestone. Chip Gaines was intrigued enough to get his truck into the shop, which is how he met Joanna for the first time. So cute.
Family RelationshipsTVOvermind

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Kids: What Makes them the Coolest Celebrity Kids?

Chip and Joanna Gaines are among the cutest couples in the world. They have had shared various beautiful and meaningful moments. It is not a surprise to say that a fateful encounter at an auto shop brought these two hearts closer. It took them a little time to develop a strong bonding and to become a power couple. If you are a fan of the HGTV show called Fixer Upper, you might have an idea that Chip and Joanna Gaines, or you can call them the Gaines, belong to Baylor University. However, they didn’t get a chance to meet there. Chip once revealed that he had heard about her, but it took them a lot of time to get together and to actually know one another.
CharitiesPosted by
Wide Open Country

Chip Gaines is Cutting His Hair to Raise Money for St. Jude

Fixer Upper star Chip Gaines has always been unapologetically himself, whether it means making everyone laugh on the set of his Waco-based HGTV show or teasing his wife and children on social media. But lately, fans of the Gaineses have noticed that Chip's hair keeps getting longer and he doesn't seem to want to cut it. While fans have been incredibly opinionated by his new look, he actually has a specific reason for growing it out -- and it's for a very good cause.
Hair CareWTNH.com

You can decide how short Chip Gaines cuts his hair

Chip Gaines is teaming up with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to raise money, and he’s putting his long locks on the line. Gaines is holding a fundraising challenge on Instagram this week, giving fans, celebrities, and other St. Jude supporters the opportunity to decide who short he should cut his hair.
CharitiesPosted by
WSB Radio

Magnolia man Chip Gaines to cut hair for St. Jude’s fundraiser

One-half of the lifestyle megabrand Magnolia is putting his signature look on the line for charity. Chip Gaines will cut his hair to help St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the “Today” show reported. For every milestone reached in the fundraiser, Gaines will cut off an additional inch of hair. Gains...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Fixer Upper’ Star Chip Gaines Shows Off New Bald Look After Shaving His Head for Charity

Fixer Upper Chip Gaines is going to need some sunscreen for that shiny, bald head of his. But a little bit of sunburn is worth the $300,000 he raised for charity. Throughout this summer, Gaines’s hairstyles have made headlines after he decided to grow out his shaggy hair to a shoulder-length ‘do. Originally, Gaines grew out hair only as a necessity. Because the pandemic kept barbershop doors shut, Gaines had to keep his long, luscious locks instead of opting for his signature short cut. At first, his wife and fellow Fixer Upper star Joanna wasn’t on board, but after a while, the new look grew on her. Now that her husband’s head is clean-shaven, it’s a wonder what she thinks of the drastic change.
CancerNews 8 KFMB

Chip Gaines to chop his locks in support of child cancer research

WACO, Texas — Magnolia's Chip Gaines is taking a stand against cancer by rebooting a social media challenge for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and donating his own hair to Children With Hair Loss. Gaines will cut his hair with the help of former St. Jude patient, 16-year-old Bailey, in...
Beauty & FashionElle

Billie Eilish Chopped Her Hair Into A Super Short Bob

After rendering her fans officially shooketh back in May by bleaching her signature slime green and black mullet a Marilyn Monroe-esque platinum blonde, Billie Eilish has changed up her hair once again. Unsurprisingly, we're completely on board. Known for her Gucci grunge style, bucket hats and neon hair, the 'Lost...
Hair CarePosted by
SELF

Drake Says His Recent Hair Loss Is a Side Effect of COVID-19

Drake revealed that he previously had COVID-19 and is experiencing lingering hair loss in the aftermath. Drake shared the health update in the comments section of a fan account Instagram post that poked fun at recent changes in his hairline. The post featured a photo of Drake with a small heart design in his hairline, followed by an apparently more recent photo of the rapper that shows the bottom of the design has faded. The caption joked that the heart looks “stressed.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy