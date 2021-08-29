Chip Gaines’ New Hair Cut: Why Did He Chop It All Off?!

Chip and Joanna Gaines are among the cutest couples in the world. They have had shared various beautiful and meaningful moments. It is not a surprise to say that a fateful encounter at an auto shop brought these two hearts closer. It took them a little time to develop a strong bonding and to become a power couple. If you are a fan of the HGTV show called Fixer Upper, you might have an idea that Chip and Joanna Gaines, or you can call them the Gaines, belong to Baylor University. However, they didn’t get a chance to meet there. Chip once revealed that he had heard about her, but it took them a lot of time to get together and to actually know one another.