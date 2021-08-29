Chip Gaines’ New Hair Cut: Why Did He Chop It All Off?!
For a while, Fixer Upper stars may notice that Chip Gaines has been growing out his hair. While it seems like he’s always had long hair, lately it has been longer than usual. Come to find out he may have been growing it out for a good cause. He is raising money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Now, Chip is sporting a new, drastic haircut. Keep reading to find more about Chris’ new ‘do and why he cut his hair.www.tvshowsace.com
Comments / 0