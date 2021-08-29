Cancel
Presidential Election

Letter: Anderson is in position to address issue

Roanoke Times
 6 days ago

In his Aug. 10 commentary (“Nothing cynical about election integrity”), Rich Anderson condemned politicians who choose to “weaponize” election integrity. He wrote “No political party and no media outlet should attempt to stymie this crucial function … through misrepresentations … or spreading falsehoods.”. Fortunately, as chairman of the Virginia Republican...

roanoke.com

Virginia State
Joe Biden
#Conservative Media#Fox News#Republican
Presidential Election
Politics
Elections
ElectionsRoanoke Times

Letter: Political party gridlock

After seeing what has happened to our political process over the last several years, I truly believe that it is time to do away with political parties. I am old enough to remember when you didn’t know a newscaster’s politics and most people didn’t know a member of Congress’ party unless you saw the D or R next to their name.
Presidential ElectionWyoming Tribune Eagle

Drake: Stop humoring the far-right’s phony voter fraud claims

Crazy conspiracy theories, once exclusively the domain of the tinfoil-hat crowd and societal fringe, have now wormed their way into the heart of American politics. Of all the too-ridiculous-for-fiction fantasies making the rounds, the QAnon claim of a secret cabal of Satanic, leftist pedophiles operating a global child sex trafficking ring wins the crackpot sweepstakes, hands down.
ElectionsRoanoke Times

Schapiro: Glenn Youngkin gambles ideas sell better than his ID

The picture of Glenn Youngkin’s campaign that emerges in private conversations with Republican insiders is that of rival camps advancing very different ideas about what the rookie candidate must say and do to overtake his veteran opponent for Virginia governor, Democrat Terry McAuliffe. There are the national operatives, with ties...
U.S. Politicsmediaite.com

Fox’s Lara Logan Claims People Who Criticize Biden and Support the Troops Risk Being Jailed By the FBI

When the hosts of Fox’s Outnumbered discussed a Florida diner refusing to serve Joe Biden supporters, the conversation centered mostly on the “rage” the owner feels over Afghanistan. But when it came to Fox Nation host Lara Logan‘s turn, the conversation took a turn itself, and a dark one, when she suggested that simply supporting the troops represents grounds for arrest and indefinite detention by the FBI.
Texas StateWashington Post

Sen. Collins repeatedly asserted that Kavanaugh considered abortion rights settled law. The justice’s decision on Texas’s restrictive law suggests otherwise.

Sen. Susan Collins emerged from her face-to-face meeting with then-Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh in August 2018 insisting that he had reassured her that Roe v. Wade was settled law. Two months later, Collins (R-Maine), who supports abortion rights, declared in a lengthy Senate floor speech that Kavanaugh had...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Week

Judge orders Capitol riot defendant back to jail after he watched the MyPillow guy's election conspiracies

A Capitol Riot defendant is returning to jail less than two months after he got out thanks to his viewing of conspiracy theories, including from the MyPillow guy. A judge on Thursday ordered Capitol riot suspect Doug Jensen to return to jail because he violated the conditions of his release by using the internet to watch conspiracy theory content, CNN reports.
Congress & CourtsMic

Marjorie Taylor Greene apparently thinks she can just "shut down" telecom companies

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene occupies a weird liminal space within the conservative political power matrix. As a lone representative for the minority party who's been stripped of her House committee seats, Greene's parliamentary clout is minimal. But what the freshman representative lacks in congressional leverage, she makes up for with her oversized role as the scion of, and figurehead for, a post-Trump Republican Party — one defined by lunacy, bigotry, and bombast, which she is able to channel and focus through her ability to be utterly shameless in the pursuit of attention and outrage.
Presidential Electionwizmnews.com

What if Trump won?

What if the shoe was on the other foot? What if Donald Trump won the 2020 election, and Joe Biden claimed it was stolen from him? What if Biden filed lawsuits seeking to hold recounts and ultimately overturn the election? What if Biden made phone calls to states and asked them to “find” more votes? What if he encouraged his supporters to stop the Vice President from certifying the results of the election? What if he couldn’t find any real evidence of voter fraud he claimed is so prevalent, but still repeats the Big Lie? In Wisconsin there are investigations underway into the election, including a $680,000 look led by a former conservative Supreme Court justice who has forcefully backed Trump and voiced claims the election was stolen. How would you feel if he was working on behalf of the other party, trying to get the results tipped his way? Independent clerks across the state have long since verified the results of the election. But if Trump won, would you cheer on attempts to hire openly partisan people to conduct an investigation to find the real truth? Or would you finally put your faith in the process? Would you see that the health of our democracy is at stake when you continue to challenge and doubt the fairness and integrity of our elections? Consider for a moment just how you would feel if the shoe was on the other foot.
U.S. Politicshngn.com

Two New $1,400 Stimulus Checks Are On Their Way; Are You Eligible for Both Payments?

Two more stimulus checks might be on the way, as legislators aim to generate enough money from corporate taxes to cover the $1,400 stimulus payments. Democrats are set to draft the spending package after accepting President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion budget proposals following two earlier rounds of payments in March and December of last year. Meanwhile, since July 15, two of the six child tax credit payments have been made.
Utah StateWashington Times

Utah voters ready for Romney replacement, poll shows

Utah Republicans are fed up with Sen. Mitt Romney, according to a survey released on Wednesday. A poll from OH Predictive Insights found 63% of registered Republican voters in the state would rather have someone else from the party representing them, compared to 35% who stand with Mr. Romney, the party’s 2012 presidential nominee.

