East Palo Alto, CA

CA Recall: Peninsula Democrats rally voters to vote ‘no’ on recall

By Philippe Djegal
KRON4
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — If every single eligible voter participates in the upcoming gubernatorial recall election, Peninsula Democrats believe the recall will fail. “We have to get people to turn out. They have to realize the seriousness,” State Senator Josh Becker said. “They have to realize this is happening. And, they have to realize how important it is to them. How it will affect their lives from a health perspective, from an economic perspective.”

