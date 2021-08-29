Caldor Fire Burns to 152,545 Acres, 19% Contained, 652 Structures Burned & 4 Injuries
Grizzzly Flats, CA…The overnight inversion layer was present until 2:00 p.m. which decreased fire spread, spotting, and visibility well into today’s firefighting operations. As the inversion lifted erratic winds and low humidity increased fire activity with ember casts of up to half a mile. Steep terrain, ash pits and fire weakened trees continue to pose a threat for fire crews throughout the fire. Damage inspection teams continue to inspect properties and infrastructure throughout the area.thepinetree.net
