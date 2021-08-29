Cancel
Tuolumne, CA

Washington Fire Holding at 100 Acres, 50% Contained, 17 Structures Lost as Mop Up Continues

By admin
Pine Tree
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJamestown, CA…Safety is a priority as firefighters continued to secure and construct containment lines with fire activity continuing through the day. Mop-up efforts and patrol will continue as crews strengthen the fire line. EVACUATION ORDERS:. For the latest road closures and evacuation information in Tuolumne County please visit: https://www.facebook.com/tuolumnecountysheriff. Golden...

thepinetree.net

Comments / 1

 

#Cal Fire#Mop#Containment#Fir#Washington Fire Holding#Structures#Animal Assistance#Animal Control#Sonora Resources#Grumman S 2t#Uh 1h#Super Huey
Health Services
Politics
