Plenty of familiar faces playing in new places around NFL

After grueling hours of research and ultimately fantasy drafts, Week 1 is finally upon us, and it’s time to set those starting lineups. This year, fans are back in stadiums (for now) after a COVID-plagued season, and visiting quarterbacks will once again be affected by home-field advantages. Many fantasy owners possess QBs who you simply aren’t going to bench, no matter the matchup. Obviously, Josh Allen, Kyler Murray, and Patrick Mahomes are locked into your starting lineups (unless you’re in a six-team league…don’t be in a six-team league), but some opt to draft a pair of late-round fliers or a high-floor, low-ceiling guy to pair with a rookie waiting to crack the starting lineup. If you’re one of those people, be sure to know who to start in this opening week. Our Week 1 Fantasy QB rankings can help.