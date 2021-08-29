Young royals enjoy ‘Knight Out’ at Huntington event
HUNTINGTON — Princesses and princes from across the region descended on Huntington for a royal event Saturday. Marshall University’s Speech and Hearing Center and the Huntington Scottish Rite Foundation welcomed the children to the inaugural Rite Care Royal Knight Out at Buskirk Field on the university’s campus. Featuring horse-drawn carriage rides, royal makeovers, and arts and crafts, the event gave children the opportunity to experience a fun and festive atmosphere.www.herald-dispatch.com
