The Southern Connecticut Diamond Club will hold its annual Hall of Fame Induction dinner Wednesday, Oct. 6, at Monticello’s Restaurant, 577 S. Broad St., Meriden. Among this year’s honorees is North Haven’s Charlie Flanagan, Director of CT Seadogs AAU Baseball. The Hall of Fame class is rounded out by Jocelyn Ruotolo Chang of West Haven, former Little League District 4 Administrator; the late Jim Guercia of Haddam, a star athlete in the area; and Bob Mirto of Orange, American Legion coach.