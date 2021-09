Alabama Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth was censored today by Facebook, when he wrote a post stating Joe Biden needed to be impeached. Ainsworth shared the post stating, “This is ridiculous. Facebook REMOVED my post calling Joe Biden out for his failures, referencing a violation of standards on violence and incitement. Who wants to tell them the real perpetrator here is Joe Biden for FAILING to protect our servicemen and women from lethal violence and leaving U.S. citizens behind? I am fed up with Big Tech protecting Joe and the liberals – enough is enough. I said it once and I’ll say it again: it’s time to IMPEACH Biden.”