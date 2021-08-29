Lamar gets brief workout in Ravens 37-3 preseason win over Washington

Lamar Jackson started the preseason finale and played just one series, leading the Ravens on an 11-play, 65-yard drive before giving way to Tyler Huntley. Completing three of four passes for 29 yards, Jackson was sacked twice but threw the ball well. He was playing with a starting offensive line unit that included All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who saw his first game action since returning from season-ending ankle surgery. Stanley was joined by Ben Powers at left guard, Bradley Bozeman at center, Kevin Zeitler at right guard and Alejandro Villanueva at right tackle.