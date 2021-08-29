Rose Namajunas to defend strawweight title vs. Zhang Weili in rematch at UFC 268
UFC 268 will be a night of title fight rematches at Madison Square Garden. On Saturday night's UFC Fight Night broadcast the UFC announced that Rose Namajunas will make the first defense of her second reign at strawweight against the woman she beat for the title in April, Zhang Weili. The card, which features Kamaru Usman-Colby Covington as the main event, will take place in New York on November 6.www.espn.com
