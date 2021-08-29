Rose Namajunas to defend strawweight title vs. Zhang Weili in rematch at UFC 268

Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo says he will “never” have a rematch against his former rival Conor McGregor in the Octagon. Aldo and McGregor met in the main event of UFC 194 in December 2015, with McGregor knocking Aldo out in 13 seconds to become the new UFC 145lbs champion. In the years since then, we have heard some chatter about a potential rematch between these two, but if you ask the Brazilian, he has no interest in fighting the Irishman again. As far as Aldo is concerned, McGregor is fighting at 155 and 170lbs now, while Aldo is established at 135lbs. Speaking to MMAFighting.com’s Guilherme Cruz, Aldo shot down a McGregor rematch.