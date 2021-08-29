Emkay Global Thinks Kalpataru Power Transmission has a 46% Upside

It has been more than two months since I last provided an Elliott Wave-based update on the NASDAQ 100. I was then looking for $16K, while it was trading at $14.6K. Voilà, as the French say, the NDX now sits at $15.6K – a 7% gain over that period. My upside target zone has been reached. With the new price data at hand, I can now adjust my forecast. Because, as I say "Please remember, my work is ~70% reliable and ~90% accurate. Thus, be realistic and do not expect perfection, nor zero bad calls in a dynamic, stochastic, probabilistic environment."