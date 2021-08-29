Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Emkay Global Thinks Kalpataru Power Transmission has a 46% Upside

investing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com -- Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd. (NS: KAPT ), a midcap company operating in the power sector reported its numbers for Q1 FY22. It reported total income of Rs 3,218 crore, up 37.82% from the corresponding quarter last year. Net profit came in at Rs 87 crore in the June 2021 quarter.

in.investing.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investing Com#Emkay Global#Rs 565#Rs 388 1#Epc#Pipeline And Railways#Hvdc#Tbcb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Stocksinvesting.com

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Gains on Higher Forecast, Share Buyback

Investing.com – Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock (NYSE:HPE) rose 0.7% Friday as the company revised its forecast again for the year and reinstated its repurchase program to target shares worth up to $250 million by end of next month. The company also declared a regular cash dividend of 12 cents per...
Stocksinvesting.com

Pagerduty Soars on Revising Guidance Again as Q2 Revenue Up 33%

Investing.com – Pagerduty stock (NYSE: PD ) climbed more than 10% Friday as the company raised its guidance one more time following a 33% jump in its second-quarter revenue to $67.5 million. The company it grabbed market share as demand came from enterprises and mid-market segments for its automation offering...
Stocksinvesting.com

Shopify Stock: Growing Market, Further Earnings Growth

Publicly traded since 2015, Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) is a Canadian-based tech company that provides affordable e-commerce tools to merchants, including inventory management, sales and payments management, financial reporting, consumer analytics, and more. I am bullish on the stock. (See SHOP stock charts on TipRanks) Another Earnings Beat. The two predominant factors...
Stocksinvesting.com

Pick These 5 Bargain Stocks With Exciting EV-to-EBITDA Ratios

Investors typically have a fixation on the price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple while seeking stocks that are trading at a bargain. A widely favored approach by value investors is to chase stocks that have a low P/E ratio. But even this universally used valuation multiple is not without its limitations. EV-to-EBITDA is...
Stocksinvesting.com

Raymond James Stick to Their Buy Rating for Baytex Energy

Raymond James analyst Jeremy Mccrea maintained a Buy rating on Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) on Friday, setting a price target of C$3.5, which is approximately 50.65% above the present share price of $1.85. Mccrea expects Baytex Energy to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.87 for the third quarter of 2021.
Stocksinvesting.com

New Records for Nifty, Sensex as RIL Surges; Global Cues Mixed

Investing.com -- Reliance Industries Ltd (NS: RELI ) surged 4.15% and the massive rise in the indices’ largest component caused both Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex 30 to close at record highs. Nifty gained 0.52% and closed over the 17,300 mark while the Sensex closed over 277 points up at 58,129, the first time it has closed over 58,000.
Stocksinvesting.com

MongoDB Soars on Higher Guidance as Revenue Tops Estimates

Investing.com – MongoDB stock (NASDAQ:MDB) climbed 25% on Friday after the company raised its annual guidance again and second-quarter revenue topped estimates. The database platform provider that counts Cloud giants Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN)'s AWS, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) as its partners lost 24 cents per share in the second quarter ended April 30 but that was narrower than analysts estimated.
Stocksinvesting.com

2 Silver Mining Stocks Wall Street Predicts Will Rally by More Than 45%

The silver mining industry is snapping out of its pandemic-driven lows with rising demand for silver from reopening industries and from investors seeking a safe place to store value. Also, analysts are projecting significant growth in the silver production rate over the long term. Given this backdrop, Wall Street analysts expect SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) and Silvercorp (SVM) to rally by more than 45% in price in the near term. So, let’s examine these names.The pandemic adversely affected the silver mining industry last year, with eight of the top silver producers reporting a decline in output.
Energy Industrygetmarketreport.com

Global Floating LNG Power Vessel Market

The report “Global Floating LNG Power Vessel Market, By Vessel Type (Power Barge and Power Ship), By Power Source (Small Scale (Up to 72 MW), Medium Scale (72 MW to 400 MW), and High Scale (Above 400 MW)), By Component (Power Generation System, Gas Turbine and IC Engine, Steam Turbine and Generator, Power Distribution System, Transformer, and Switchboard), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global floating LNG power vessel market is projected to grow from US$ 517.0 Million in 2020 to US$ 640.1 Million by 2029. Increasing use of electricity is a key factor driving growth of the global floating LNG power vessel market. In addition, lack of power infrastructure in developing countries is major factor propelling growth of the global floating LNG power vessels market. Furthermore, various benefits offered by floating LNG power vessel over land-based power plants are expected to boost growth of the target market over the forecast period. Escalating need for providing uninterrupted power supply can create lucrative opportunity for players operating in the global floating LNG power vessel market.
MarketsEntrepreneur

Reliance Steel (RS) Gains on Strong Demand, Acquisitions

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. RS is benefiting from strong demand across key end-use markets, a diversified product base and strategic acquisitions. Shares of Reliance Steel have gained 37.4% in the past year compared with 82.2% surge of the industry. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research. Reliance Steel, a Zacks Rank...
Stocksinvesting.com

U.S. shares mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.21%

Investing.com – U.S. equities were mixed at the close on Friday, as gains in the Technology, Healthcare and Telecoms sectors propelled shares higher while losses in the Utilities, Basic Materials and Oil & Gas sectors led shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.21%,...
Stocksinvesting.com

NASDAQ 100 Should Begin Correction Once $16K Reached

It has been more than two months since I last provided an Elliott Wave-based update on the NASDAQ 100. I was then looking for $16K, while it was trading at $14.6K. Voilà, as the French say, the NDX now sits at $15.6K – a 7% gain over that period. My upside target zone has been reached. With the new price data at hand, I can now adjust my forecast. Because, as I say "Please remember, my work is ~70% reliable and ~90% accurate. Thus, be realistic and do not expect perfection, nor zero bad calls in a dynamic, stochastic, probabilistic environment."
Stocksinvesting.com

MARKET WRAP: NFP disappoints, FTSE falls, USD declines, cryptos rally

US Nonfarm Payrolls misses expectations, could delay taper. Investing.com – The FTSE 100 declined on Friday following the latest US labour market report which showed a disappointing number of jobs created during the month of August. The Bureau of Labor Statistics said just 235,000 nonfarm payrolls were added during the month, well below the 750,000 expected.
Stocksinvesting.com

Canada shares higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.22%

Investing.com – Canada equities were higher at the close on Friday, as gains in the Materials , IT and Clean Technology sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in Toronto, the S&P/TSX Composite gained 0.22% to hit a new all time high. The biggest gainers of the session on the...
Businessinvesting.com

Buy Nazara Technologies, Says Prabhudas Lilladher

Investing.com -- Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Technologies Ltd (NS: NAZA ) made its debut on the stock markets in April this year. The stock closed September 6 at Rs 1,816.8. That’s an upside of over 65% from its issue price of Rs 1,101. Impressive, right? Not really. The stock listed at...
Stocksinvesting.com

Sundial vs. Flora Growth: Which Cannabis Stock Is a Better Investment?

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) is looking to pivot its business model by financing other cannabis producers. On the other hand, Flora Growth (FLGC) is expanding its business through distribution partnerships and joint ventures. Which cannabis stock is the better buy right now?.Canadian cannabis stocks have underperformed the S&P 500 significantly in 2021. That’s because these stocks carry significant risks, given that a majority of them are grappling with massive losses with a high cash burn rate.
Stocksinvesting.com

EOS Climbs 10.32% In Bullish Trade

Investing.com - EOS was trading at $5.8005 by 02:10 (00:10 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, up 10.32% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since Friday, August 13, 2021. The move upwards pushed EOS's market cap up to $5.4332B, or 0.24% of the total cryptocurrency...
Stocksinvesting.com

EOS Climbs 10% As Investors Gain Confidence

Investing.com - EOS was trading at $5.8005 by 20:10 (00:10 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, up 10.32% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since August 13. The move upwards pushed EOS's market cap up to $5.4332B, or 0.24% of the total cryptocurrency market cap....
StocksMacdaily News

Technical analyst: Apple still has 10% upside following its surge to record highs

According to Katie Stockton of Fairlead Strategies, shares of Apple still have 10% upside potential after breaking out to record highs. In a note on Wednesday, Stockton identified a measured-move price target of $168 for Apple, representing potential upside of 10% from Tuesday’s close. After decisively clearing the key $150...

Comments / 0

Community Policy