Given the UFC Vegas 36 card was originally supposed to take place across the Atlantic, it’s no surprise there is a decidedly foreign feel to it. Every contest features a fighter from outside the USA, several of them not even having a single one. In fact, only two combatants on the prelims are from the states. The European feel helps to explain why the card is taking place as early as it is. The main card will begin at prime time in Great Britain. As for the prelims, there are several contests that I can look at and feel no surprise if they were to end up being FOTN. There may not be a theme to the prelims (aside from the transcontinental theme that dominates the entire card), but there are several fights that look awesome.