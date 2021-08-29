Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, Inland Bay by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-28 20:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Bay; Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf; Inland Bay; Inland Franklin; Inland Gulf A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Gulf, southeastern Bay and western Franklin Counties through 100 AM EDT/MIDNIGHT CDT/ At 1200 AM EDT/1100 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles east of Port St. Joe, moving northwest at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Callaway, Eastpoint, Apalachicola, St George Island, Port St. Joe, Mexico Beach, Tyndall Air Force Base, Franklin, Parker, Wewahitchka, Honeyville, Royal Bluff, Allanton, Eleven Mile, Beacon Beach, St George Island St Pk, Odena, Indian Pass, Beverly and Overstreet. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0