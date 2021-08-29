Cancel
Grant County, MN

Special Weather Statement issued for Grant by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 22:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Grant A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Grant County through 1130 PM CDT At 1059 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Donnelly, or 36 miles south of Fergus Falls, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Hoffman around 1105 PM CDT. Barrett around 1110 PM CDT. Erdahl around 1115 PM CDT. This includes Interstate 94 in Minnesota between mile markers 79 and 80. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

