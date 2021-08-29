Cancel
Penn Hills, PA

School leaders aim for in-person instruction as COVID concerns linger into new year

By Andrew Goldstein
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe top priority for many local school superintendents is clear as another school year begins — They want students in school five days a week. Challenges remain as COVID-19 and its variants continue to spread at a time when much of the student population remains too young to be vaccinated. And battles are being waged over school health protocols, such as mask mandates and vaccine requirements for employees.

